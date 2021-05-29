In the heights: the representation we needed

There are few places as magical as New York. Yes, it’s an arguably overused cliché, but not if it highlights unique and diverse neighborhoods filled with performances and that’s exactly what Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu are doing with the musical film In the Heights.

Originally performed on Broadway, In the Heights was written by Miranda in 2005 while still in college. He begins by introducing viewers to the narrator and main protagonist, Usnavi. He is a Dominican bodega owner who immigrated to New York and settled in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Her goal is to return to her native Dominican Republic and retire there. However, his plans are called into question when he realizes that there could be a $ 96,000 lottery ticket within his grasp.

In the film, Anthony Ramos is cast as Usnavi, exuberant charismatic charm and ambition in the lead role.

He introduces the audience to the main characters of the predominantly Latin quarter by rapping the introductory song, In the Heights. It’s catchy, filled with Latin strings and drums.

There is Abuela Claudia, an elderly woman who takes on the role of grandmother for Usnavi and the community.

There is Vanessa, a dreamer who wants a better life for herself.

There’s Sonny, Usnavis’ comedic young cousin, and Benny, the neighborhood brother.

Then there is Nina, the girl who managed to get out of the neighborhood.

The film presents many critical themes that are relevant to current issues. Sonny, like many Latin immigrants, struggles with difficult immigration issues at a young age. Nina faces immense pressures and microaggressions at her predominantly white university. Vanessa looks like today’s millennials who dream of a better life and follow their passions, these characters face relatable challenges, but through it all audiences still see them having fun.

No Me Diga and 96,000 are upbeat numbers that reflect the daily life of the Washington Heights community, whether it’s chatting in a barber’s chair or dreaming of winning the lottery.

However, Broadway fans shouldn’t expect the film to be an exact copy of the musical.

It’s a bit of a trial and error test, screenwriter Quiara Alegria Hudes said, describing how to decide what to keep and what to leave out of the film. According to Hudes, some performances that look incredible on stage may not translate well into a movie.

Additionally, Miranda noted that while the song titled When the Sun Goes Down is not sung in the movie, it is instead turned into a dance sequence in the movie.

Nonetheless, the film still reflects the most significant aspects of the original story: the importance of community, heritage, and representation.

One critical element of In the Heights that should be noted is the portrayal of Latinx actors.

Melissa Barrera, the Mexican actress who proudly plays Vanessa, expressed: [In the Heights film] it’s quite ambitious, it’s about celebrating our cultures, our countries and our ancestors, and the struggle, but everything is positive, she continued. And people are now going to have that benchmark.

Corey Hawkins, the actor who plays Benny, agreed with Barreras’ sentiment.

Kids will see this for generations, Hawkins said.

With In the Heights, viewers can watch authentic Latin American history and connect with its common human themes and challenges.

In the Heights is a warm and loving film to watch this summer after a year of unprecedented challenges. Sit back and enjoy the fascinating scenery and colors of Washington Heights.