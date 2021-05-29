AMC Entertainments 130% peak this week is not over yet, analyst speculates why

Connect with us

AMC Entertainment shareholders had a ticket to roll this week, and the film channel’s skyrocketing stock is not yet expected to dissipate, according to an analysis.

AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC,
-1.51%
was up around 3% on Friday, retreating from an intraday gain that had pushed it up nearly 30%. AMC shares are up 127% for the week and 1,188% year-to-date, according to FactSet data.

A surge in the company’s shares on Thursday was particularly noticeable and involved the so-called stock meme, which was the subject of a push by individual investors on social media sites like Reddit and Discord to propel its shares towards new heights. , had more room to run.

VandaTrack, a tool for tracking individual investor purchases, said stock on Thursday, when the AMC jumped 36%, to its highest close since May 12, 2017, was fueled by $ 800 million. retail dollars, representing 15% of total session purchases. .

VandaTrack researchers said retail flows averaged $ 127 million per day after the Thursday rally.

That’s pretty impressive because the stock only has a market cap of US $ 13 billion, said the folks at VandaTrack, including analyst Giacomo Pierantoni.

VandaTrack

VandaTrack, which says it uses a proprietary algorithm to identify daily notional net purchases of all US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds by individual investors, speculates that buying in AMC will continue its rally for a few more days. after the recent peak.

AMC was the second most traded stock in the U.S. market on Wednesday and posted its largest single-day trading volume since late February, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The action on Fridays is reminiscent of an increase in assets even earlier this year and suggests another brawl could be brewing between bullish and bearish forces as the stock wobbles between big losses and gains.

the the Wall Street newspaper, also citing data from VandaTrack, said the belief of individual investors is that even stocks like AMC and GameStop Corp. GME,
-12.64%
can rally more.

Shares of GameStops are down 7.1% on Friday and up 34% so far this week. The video game retailer is up 1,147% year-to-date.

By comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+ 0.19%
is up 0.4% on Friday and over 13% so far this year, the S&P 500 SPX Index,
+ 0.08%
is up 0.4% and is forecasting a gain of over 12% year-to-date, while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index COMP
+ 0.09%
is up 0.6% and 7.2% so far in 2021.

So-called meme stocks are those that tend to be influenced by the hype on social media rather than just company financial data. Individual investors have banded together in an effort to oust professional investors betting that AMC and GME stock prices will drop, as those companies have been harmed by the foreclosure conditions prevailing amid the COVID pandemic as well as by current technological changes.

VandaTrack says the recent AMC and GME surge reflects January’s surge and could portend growing momentum for bulls in retail.

Were likely to reflect the [January] playbook here and so you can imagine retail shopping will continue for a few more days after that big spike, the researchers wrote.

