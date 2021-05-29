2021 Emmys Best Supporting Actor Limited Series Predictions





Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

Link to film awards hub THE OSCARS HUB PROJECT >>> PRE-SEASON >>>REGULAR SEASON>>> AFTER SEASON EMMYS FORECAST 2021:

EXCEPTIONAL SUPPORT ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES UPDATED: May 28, 2021 PRICE FORECAST COMMENTARY: As young Homer, Chase W. Dillon, 11 (9 years old during filming), makes a deep impression in Barry Jenkins’ captivating adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel, “The Underground Railroad.” If nominated, he will join a very short list of young actors who have received Emmy recognition and will also become the youngest male actor in Emmy history, beating Fred Savage, who was nominated for “The Wonder Years.” at the age of 13, and the second youngest overall behind Keshia Knight Pulliam, 6 when she was nominated for “The Cosby Show”. However, Dillon will face stiff competition from co-star William Jackson Harper for one of the six spots. Harper’s talents, who were recognized last year in the supporting comedy actor race for NBC’s ‘The Good Place’, could be one of the few names year-to-year in any category. ‘actors. There are also veterans on the line like Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”) and SAG-nominated Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”), who are contemplating his first career victory. The eligibility period ends on May 31 before the start of the nominations ballot on June 17, ending on June 28. Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 13, 2021. Atsushi Nishijima / Amazon Studios AND THE DESIGNATED NOMINEES ARE : Bill Camp

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix) –

EMMY HISTORY: One nomination

ROLE: Mr. Shaibel

–

CREATOR: Scott Frank, Allan Scott

SYNOPSIS: Orphaned at the tender age of nine, prodigious introvert Beth Harmon discovers and masters the game of chess in 1960s USA. But child stardom comes at a price.

STARRING: Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Isla Johnston, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, Chloe Pirrie, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Patrick Kennedy, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marcin Dorociński John Boyega

"Small Axe" (Amazon Prime Video) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Leroy Logan

–

CREATOR: Steve McQueen

SYNOPSIS: "Small Axe" is based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community and is set between 1969 and 1982.

STARRING: Letitia Wright, John Boyega, Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, Jack Lowden, Micheal Ward Chase W. Dillon

"The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Homer

–

CREATOR: Barry Jenkins

SYNOPSIS: A young woman named Cora makes an amazing discovery during her attempt to break free from slavery in the deep south.

STARRING: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton Daveed Diggs

"Hamilton" (Disney Plus) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson

–

CREATOR: Lin-Manuel Miranda (book), Thomas Kail (director)

SYNOPSIS: The real life of one of America's foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Captured live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theater with the original Broadway cast.

STARRING: Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo Donald Sutherland

"The Undoing" (HBO) –

EMMY HISTORY: Two nominations, one win (supporting limited series/TV movie actor for "Citizen X" in 1995)

ROLE: Franklin Reinhardt

–

CREATOR: David E. Kelley

SYNOPSIS: A modern twist to a classical "whodunnit" tale, when the life of a wealthy New York therapist turns upside down after she and her family get involved with a murder case.

STARRING: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Édgar Ramírez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Edan Alexander, Michael Devine, Donald Sutherland William Jackson Harper

"The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video) –

EMMY HISTORY: One nomination

ROLE: Royal

–

CREATOR: Barry Jenkins

SYNOPSIS: A young woman named Cora makes an amazing discovery during her attempt to break free from slavery in the deep south.

STARRING: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton NEXT ONLINE COMPETITORS : Brendan Gleeson

"The Comey Rule" (Showtime) –

EMMY HISTORY: One nomination, one win (lead limited series/TV movie actor for "Into the Storm" in 2009)

ROLE: Donald Trump

–

CREATOR: Billy Ray

SYNOPSIS: Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson star as former FBI Dir. James Comey and President Donald J. Trump in this limited series of the story of two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

STARRING: Jeff Daniels, Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Scoot McNairy, Jonathan Banks, Oona Chaplin, Amy Seimetz, Steven Pasquale, Brendan Gleeson Courtney B. Vance

"Genius: Aretha" (National Geographic) –

EMMY HISTORY: One nomination, one win (lead limited series/TV movie actor for "The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" in 2016)

ROLE: Johnnie Cochran

–

CREATOR: Suzi-Lori Parks

SYNOPSIS: The life stories of history's greatest minds. From their days as young adults to their final years we see their discoveries, loves, relationships, causes, flaws and genius.

STARRING: Cynthia Erivo, Malcolm Barrett, Patrice Covington, Rebecca Naomi Jones, David Cross, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Shaian Jordan, Courtney B. Vance Shaun Parkes

"Small Axe" (Amazon Prime Video) –

EMMY HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Frank Crichlow

–

CREATOR: Steve McQueen

SYNOPSIS: "Small Axe" is based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community and is set between 1969 and 1982.

STARRING: Letitia Wright, John Boyega, Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, Jack Lowden, Micheal Ward Glynn Turman

"Fargo" (FX) –

EMMY HISTORY: Two nominations, one win (guest drama actor for "In Treatment" in 2008)

ROLE: Doctor Senator

–

CREATOR: Noah Hawley

SYNOPSIS: Various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota.

STARRING: Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, Salvatore Esposito, E'myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Jeremie Harris, Matthew Elam, Corey Hendrix, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli Evan Peters in “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Michele K. Short / HBO ALL PRIZE COMPETITORS (NOT RANKED) : AWARD CATEGORY STORY (Supporting Actor in a Limited Series) the Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as Emmys, is the most prestigious artistic award on television. There are numerous records held for both wins and nominations in the nearly eight decades. For wins: the rules for this category have changed several times over the years, but as it stands, Beau Bridges is the only actor to have won this race more than once – “The Positive Adventures of the alleged mother of the Texas Cheerleader-Murder “(1993) and” Civil War II “(1997). For the nominations: The late Brian Dennehy is the most nominated actor in this category with four nods, followed by Beau Bridges, John Gielgud, John Malkovich, Joe Mantegna and Michael K. Williams with three each. 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys) the Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, is awarded by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in prime-time American television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (recognize the achievements of craftsmen) and Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognize significant contributions in engineering and technology). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of a given year. The Television Academy has over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including artists, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives. The 73rd Emmy Awards are scheduled to air Sunday, September 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS and on-demand on sister streamer Paramount Plus.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos