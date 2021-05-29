California winner Royal Ship faces express train, Rushie at Hollywood Gold Cup – Horse Racing News





Royal Ship and Mike Smith (away) overtake Country Grammer to win Californian





A former turf specialist, Richard Mandella’s Royal Ship looks ready for his close-up on the dirt, as he heads out on Monday in Year 1, the $ 300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. Monday’s renewal drew a field of seven kids ages 3 and up to 1 1/4 mile and will mark the 83rd renewal of one of North America’s most prestigious races for handicap division horses. The express train formed by John Shirreffs, who returns to Santa Anita after a third place in the Oaklawn Handicap Grade 2 and the Rushie formed by Michael McCarthy, who was nose-beaten in the unranked Oaklawn Mile on April 10. A 5-year-old gelding making only her third clay court start, Royal Ship, a Brazilian breed, followed the pace that turned out to be the latest player by winning the Grade 2, 1 1/8 mile Californian Stakes by neck on April 17. A Group 1 winner on grass in Brazil, Royal Ship, a 5-year-old gelding by Aspirant, had been winless in four starts for Mandella before the Californian. By winning the iconic Gold Cup preparation, Royal Ship has taken home a figure of 108 Beyer Speed, best last to come out of the Gold Cup, and hopes to stretch her current form to a mile and a quarter from a distance it has never tried. Owned by Fox Hill Farms, Inc. and Siena Farm, LLC, Royal Ship is 12-6-1-2 and will be ridden by Mike Smith for the sixth consecutive time. A moving 3-length winner of the three-start G2 San Pasqual Stakes on January 30, Express Train opened its home turn in the G1 Santa Anita Handicap on March 6, but was passed late to be beaten by a half-length by Idol . . A 4 year old foal by Union rags, Express Train was subsequently seeded 9-5 in the G2 Oaklawn Handicap, but was third, beaten 1 lengths. Owned by Lee and Susan Searing, the CRK Stable, Express Train, who is 10-3-4-1, rates a huge chance with regular driver Juan Hernandez back on board. The first one-mile winner in his second start of eight races on February 1, 2020, Rushie has run out of town in his last four races, finishing second with a nose on April 10 at Oaklawn Park, seventh by 6 lengths in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland on November 7, winning the G2 Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs by 1 length on September 5 and third, beaten 8 lengths, in the G2 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on July 11, 2020. With newly relocated Trevor McCarthy ready to ride for the first time, Rushie, a 4 year old colt bred in Florida by Liam Card who will attempt a mile and a quarter for the first time, will miss his own pit for the first time since his third place in the G1 Running happy Santa Anita Derby on June 6, 2020. Owned by Jim and Donna Daniell, Rushie is 9-3-2-2 and has earnings of $ 583,151. GRADE 1 HOLLYWOOD GOLD CUP WITH JOCKEYS AND WEIGHT IN ORDER POSITION Race 8 of 9 Approximate start time 4:30 p.m. PT Royal ShipMike Smith124 Country GrammerFlavien Prat122 Brown StormUmberto Rispoli122 Heywoods BeachTyler Baze122 RushieTrevor McCarthy124 Two Thirty Five Abel Cedillo 122 Express trainJuan Hernandez124 The first message time for a nine-race card on Memorial Day, Monday, is 1 p.m. Two other Category I poles, the Gamely and the Shoemaker Mile, will highlight the race of the day. santaanita.com or call (626) 574-RACE. <a href="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6bea04b&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=69&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a6bea04b" border="0" alt=""/></a> New to the Paulick report? Click here to sign up for our daily email newsletter to stay up to date with this and other stories happening in the Thoroughbred industry.

Copyright © 2021 Paulick Report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos