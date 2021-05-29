Another woman sued MARILYN MANSON accusing her of rape and assault

Another woman, identified as “Jane Doe”, sues the shock rocker Marilyn manson (real name Brian Warner). A new lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County State Superior Court claiming Manson raped the woman and forced her to watch a gruesome video showing an abused groupie.

The woman claims that she started dating Manson in 2011. According to TMZ, the woman claims that Manson showed her a video that he claimed to have kept locked in a safe. The video shows a groupie being abused after Manson’s 1996 at the Hollywood Bowl. The video shows the fan forced to perform sex acts, tied to a chair drinking urine, threatened with a gun and whipped by a pistol.

Jane Doe claims the video left her scared for her life. In another incident, when the woman went to return Manson’s key, she alleges that Manson forced her to the ground and raped her. She claims that after he finished the rape, he threatened to kill her. She is suing Manson for damages.

A representative for Manson told TMZ that while they would not comment on the lawsuit, the referenced film “was a scripted short film intended to be used for a future project that was never officially released.”

An arrest warrant for Manson was revealed in New Hampshire earlier this week, for an incident at a 2019 concert where he spat on a photographer.

In February, Evan Rachel Wood revealed that she filed a police report on December 19, 2020 against Lindsay Usich and a person named Leslee Lane (who we assume to be a mutual friend of Manson and Wood’s). Wood wrote that she had to file a report after being alerted to threats by Leslees and Lindsay “for conspiring to post pictures of me while I was underage, after receiving large amounts of alcohol after Brian [Manson] played on Halloween in Las Vegas, to “ ruin my career ” and “ shut me up ”. She shared screenshots of a Discord conversation in which Leslee, who took the photos, revealed that Linsday wanted old photos of Wood to potentially ruin Wood’s career The photos showed Wood in General’s hat Manson’s military man, with a Hitler mustache drawn on it, she claimed the photo was part of the humiliation and blackmail.

One of Manson’s former personal assistants backed up his claims and claims Manson is abusing his current wife. Another former personal assistant is suing him for abuse.

Wood began to amplify the signal from other women who spoke about the abuse they claimed Manson had caused them. Another accuser has since come forward saying Manson shot her and accused him of drugging his girlfriend at the time. Actress Ashley Morgan Smithline has accused Manson of similar abuse and said he once raped her while she was sleeping, only to wake up and find himself tied up and penetrated by him. She showed scars from the moment he cut her to People in a heartbreaking video.

Limp BizkitWes Borland, who performed with Manson in 1998, was the first artist to speak out and said everything Wood said was true. Trent Reznor issued a statement denouncing him. Another musician, Phoebe Bridgers, revealed that she went to Manson’s as a teenager and he joked that he had “a rape room”.

Otep released a statement that Manson’s current wife Usich used to call Otep’s former girlfriend in hysterics, claiming Manson was drugged and abusive. A former personal assistant to Manson also claims that Manson is abusing his current wife. A former “teenage lover” says Manson groomed her when she was underage.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. All calls are free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, send “FORCE” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to connect with a licensed Crisis Counselor.