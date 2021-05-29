Lucifer Gets Honest in Highly Entertaining Musical Episode (RECAP) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 5, Episode 10 Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam.]

The highly anticipated musical episode of Lucifer is as pleasant, emotional and extraordinary as expected, and it ends in shock, both for the fans and for Lucifer (Tom ellis).

Perhaps more importantly, the setup for everyone who sings and dances works. It’s simple: God (Dennis haysbert) achieves this through his powers. He stays on Earth, trying to spend time with his son and, most importantly, having fun meeting Det. Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro). Their mutual connection, call it right, with Charlotte / the Goddess (Tricia helfer) makes quite an introduction.

Nasty game

After a heartbreaking conversation between Lucifers and Det. Chloe Decker (German Lauren) on love, the devil sings a song that matches the mood: Wicked Game by Chris Isaak. It’s heartbreaking, and he looks awful, really. (Chlo doesn’t do better.)

God applauds his son’s performance (I forgot the wonderful voice you were blessed with) and tells him that he is staying and sent Michael (also Ellis) back to Heaven. You sent him to his room, didn’t you? Lucifer is ironic. But he’s not really keen on having the father-son bonding experience God wants. And when hell freezes? Suggests Lucifer. Ouch.

Another one who bites the dust

To Chloe’s good surprise, Lucifer joins her at the scene of the crime. But she is certain that they will overcome their current problem and that he is capable of loving. As they focus on the job, forensic specialist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), Dan, Chloe, Lucifer, spectators and even the victim (a referee) engage in a fun dance number for Another One Bites the Dust by Queen.

When Lucifer sees his father away, he understands why. Don’t worry, God assure him, Lucifer won’t notice, there is more dancing behind him. Oh my God, Lucifer said.

After Lucifer tells Chloe who God is, she walks up, introduces herself (although she knows he knows who she is) and tells him, respectfully, sir, you are a terrible father. I’m sure you had your hands full creating the Earth, the Sun, the Universe, whatever, but I know what it’s like to be a working parent, and my two cents, again respectfully, when it comes to Lucifer, you messed up. Highligths. Your kid acts and you kick them out of the house and you hang out on the radio for thousands of years? It’s just average. Respectfully. God loves him. Lucifer quickly pulls her off when she talks about being a gift to him.

Meanwhile, Amenadiel (DB Woodside) told Dr Linda Martin (Rachael harris) that their baby is just a normal human. While she’s glad that she doesn’t have to worry about Charlies’ powers being manifested, she also realizes that Amenadiel is disappointed that he isn’t an angel like him. Yes, angels are better than humans, said the celestial being, offending him.

Every Breath You Take

As Lucifer and Chloe interrogate a student who threatened the victim, his mother begins to sing The Polices Every Breath You Take. Lucifer joins us as God watches him. It turns out that the children’s mother sent the threats, but the teenager gives them a lead: he saw the victim arguing with a guy.

When Chloe suggests that it is better to resolve issues with a parent, drawing a parallel between the affair and Lucifer, the devil decides to move God to his apartment. If they can work on their relationship, maybe Lucifer can have a relationship as well.

Cue Lucifer showing God around the work and introducing him to Dan. (He has a desk. Maybe if you work hard enough you could one day reach that level of a man, God says.) Realizing who is standing in front of him, Dan becomes restless, kneels, then hugs him. in his arms. I know who you are, in fact, God informs you. I believe you have met my wife. I will see you later. Or not. Clumsy.

Bad to the bone / no scrubs

When the demon Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) brings a bounty to the station, she tries to leave him with Ella. After all, he’s a bad guy with a motorcycle. Ella tries to resist while telling Maze that she thinks trying to torture her is just an act. This leads to a mix of both song and dance, Maze to George Thorogood & The Destroyers Bad to the Bone and Ella to TLCs No Scrubs. This is the most entertaining number of the episode.

When Chloe refuses to get in the middle of an argument between Lucifer and God over the quality of the stations’ coffee, the devil brings her father (and the mug) to Linda. Lucifer says God made them all imperfect and then chastises them for not living up to his high standards. God denies being angry with anything, even when Lucifer brings up his banishment to hell. And of course he has people singing and dancing, but God reminds his son that he participated. Lindas is a little too distracted with her own issues, namely Amenadiels’ feelings that their son is not an angel, but God decides that he is going to support Lucifer (a little too much).

For example, Lucifer doesn’t need a cheering section (Look at you, all steadfast and bossy, solving crimes like a real detective) while he and Chloe interrogate the man who was arguing with the victim.

Hell

Upon meeting in Lux, Amenadiel offers to give Dan some space as he accepts his divinity. But Dan has bigger concerns, which is that Charlotte is the bride of God. Has the goddess ever inhabited Charlottes ‘body while I inhabited Charlottes’ body? Dan asks. Perhaps? And is Amenadiels’ father a jealous God or is he above things like murderous rage for revenge? Not necessarily. Since sleeping with Gods wife, Dan deduces that he is definitely going to hell, which leads him to sing the songs of Squirrel Nut Zippers as God is delighted to watch the performance in the club.

Just the two of us

Lucifer can only take his father for so long, and after God brings him breakfast (he saw Lucifer’s naked body all over in the penthouse, so it’s not much), he instead sends her to pester her to visit her other children.

And so God watches Linda and Amenadiel barge into a very sweet rendition of Just the Two of Us as they walk Charlie through the park.

Meanwhile, Lucifer and Chloe pack the deal. The referee was not killed because of a call he made during a game, but by his wife, who knew nothing about their life together, was going to change. But can God change? Chloe thinks it hasn’t been long enough for Lucifer to judge, but he’s not so sure.

Smile

Chloe puts her daughter, Trixie (Scarlett Estevez), to bed before taking time to reflect on her life with Lucifer (so far). Unbeknownst to her, Trixie peeks out of her bedroom and sings Nat King Coles Smile. God, outside Chloe’s house, raises a hand to knock but walks away instead.

I dreamed a dream

God will then see his son, who has finally had enough. It was bad enough to reject myself, to force myself down to hell, but I had a life here, I had a good thing! Lucifer tells him. The detective, she made me vulnerable, but it was terrifying but it was also amazing because for the first time in my long and desperate life, I felt something. And then you show up and you mess it up, you throw it all away. Why?

It makes them sing Les Misrables I Dreamed a Dream, the rawest and most honest song in the episode. My son, the bearer of light, so full of light, it even blinds you sometimes, says God. He can’t fix it, so Lucifer wants him to at least stop controlling it, like with singing. I don’t think that’s possible, God admits. My powers, son, I think I’m losing control of them. Dad? Lucifer asks, almost looking like a little boy.

But is God losing control of his powers? Oh oh.

