It is well known that Bollywood stars Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez will play key roles in Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu. While Arjun will be seen in the role of Aurangzeb, Jacqueline will play a Mughal queen in this 17th century magnum opus.

Even though 50% of the filming of the film has already been completed, neither Arjun nor Jacqueline have filmed for HHVM to this day. Now, in a final interview, film producer AM Ratnam has revealed that Arjun and Jacqueline will be joining the set whenever the next show starts in Hyderabad once the lockdown is lifted and filming is cleared. Krish is directing the film.

