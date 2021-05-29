Help wanted: Stunt Women for Hollywood

The success of action films like Wonder woman and TV shows like Wandavision show that viewers love to see women fight, fly and jump.

To delay performers often take the place of famous male and female actors in these action movies so that the big stars don’t get hurt. At one time, film producers commonly used stuntmen wearing hairpieces or wigs to perform these actions for actresses.

The practice began to change in 2017 when an American stuntwoman, Deven MacNair, started discrimination complaint. She said a producer used a stuntman to perform a stunt for an actress on a set she was working on.

Lucas Dollfus is the director of Campus Univers Cascade, or CUC, in northeastern France. He told Reuters news agency: We don’t need wigs anymore. Women are badass in all cases.





CUC calls itself the biggest stunt school in the world. About a third of the school’s students are women like Valeriane Michelini. Once trained as a dancer, Michelini now trains to fight, crash into windows and jump from helicopters at CUC. She said fighting had a different type of movement than dancing.

“I’m used to prosperous in one gracious and the female world, “said the 29-year-old.” And now I am quite the opposite. “

April Wright makes films that tell real life stories, called documentaries. His film Stuntmen: the untold Hollywood story was released in 2020.

She has spent many hours talking with women who do stunts in Hollywood, including those who started out in the 1960s and 1970s. Usually women are hold their own, and get most of those opportunities, Wright said.

Wright said stunt girls don’t usually go to a stunt school. They often find work by learning or meeting people in the sector. Some make videos on YouTube or TikTok to show off their skills.

Sometimes the stunts take place in families, Wright says. Not all stunt girls had this, but many of them had dads who helped them develop their skills.

Malik Diouf is a trainer at the CUC stunt school in France. He said CUC couldn’t keep students in school because more women are needed for stunts with the growth of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

As soon as they have the slightest skill, they go directly to work with the Americans, the British or the rest of the world, he said.

Wright agrees now is a good time for women to get stunt jobs.

There are a lot more TV and movies being made that inspire women to take action, and so there are now a lot more opportunities for women to enter this profession.

There is also more work for stunt girls because film and television actors are more diverse. This means that there are more opportunities for women of different racial backgrounds. Once they started, Wright said it was a good idea for the stunt girls to keep learning new skills. Maybe they could go to a driving school to learn how to control a car in a chase or a race.

Stuntmen must keep their skills up toWright said.

Although the opportunities multiply, it is still not an easy matter. Stuntmen may know how to fight or fall out of a car, but they still hurt themselves.

Wright said stuntmen are very careful how they prepare for their job because they know it’s dangerous. Sometimes it can just be a broken bone. But in 2017, stuntwoman Joi Harris, who had been a professional motorcycle rider, died in a chase while filming Deadpool 2.

I knew stunt girls, but I didn’t know much about them until I started the movie. And it was really exciting to meet them, you know, because they’re very inspiring people.

Dan Friedell wrote this story for Learn English with additional reporting from Reuters. Hai Do was the editor.

