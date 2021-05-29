“Only room for a Khan”





Tony Khan, of All Elite Wrestling, addressed the new reports of a potential partnership between WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling with a new promo stating that there is “only room for one Khan”. Ahead of AEW Dynamitelast show before Double or nothing (After his Wednesday May 26 bump), Tony Khan took to Twitter to talk about the new reports of WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling potentially working with each other exclusively. As AEW fans have seen over the past few months, AEW has already started working with New Japan in some respects before these reports started to appear. Dave Meltzer reported for The Wrestling Observer that WWE President Nick Khan had been in talks with New Japan to become the company’s exclusive Western partner which would apparently include sending WWE talent to Japan and vice versa. . Given AEW’s past dealings with New Japan (and particularly during the pandemic), Khan took to AEW’s Twitter to respond to reports: Before tonight’s Live #AEWDynamite at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT, and #AEWDoN on ppv sunday, owner / chairman of AEW @TonyKhan, aka The Forbidden Door, addressed rumors of a relationship between @WWE & @njpwglobal, + what this means for @AEW! Watch Dynamite tonight LIVE coming soon @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/atFTSrvyqZ – All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021 Speaking through his character from “The Forbidden Door” (drawing attention to the intersection of major promotions like this), Khan said the following about the WWE and New Japan reports (as transcribed by Fightful.com), “I just wanted to talk, as Forbidden Door, that New Japan Pro-Wrestling apparently had talks with WWE President Nick Khan. Well, Nick, if you’ve been talking to New Japan for the past two months, you did a lot. “ Continuing further, Khan highlighted AEW’s work with New Japan: “Over the past two weeks, I’ve had Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita, and Rocky Romero at AEW. I reunited Roppongi Vice. IWGP US champion Jon Moxley successfully defended the title on our show and I have future plans with New Japan for the US title. So you must have done a lot in two months, Nick. In fact, I think there is room for one Khan in wrestling. It’s me, Tony Khan, not a con artist from Connecticut. “ WWE or New Japan have yet to comment on reports of a possible exclusive partnership, so Tony Khan’s comments here are even more heated than usual. But what do you think of all this? Let us know your thoughts on the whole situation in the comments!







