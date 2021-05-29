Things to do in Los Angeles, Orange County: Memorial Day weekend 2021

As Southern California continues the slow and steady process of reopening, we present this curated selection of events and exhibits that you can get out and see this Memorial Day weekend, including a dance playground. free and family friendly in downtown Los Angeles.

If you’d rather avoid traffic while on vacation and stay home, we also have streaming options like the National Remembrance Day concert, an Alice in Wonderland film production, and a Pride Parade. Virtual. Pacific hourly.

In-person SoCal events

The Super Villainz tap park

Tap into your indoor tap dancer with this family-friendly outdoor offering from Glorya Kaufman features dance at the music center and the Super Villainz tap trio. Socially distant participants can enter this dancing playground with five types of tap boards, from old-fashioned wooden sandboxes to high-tech prototypes that amplify every click and snap. Clips from new and classic dance films, hosted by Super Villainz, will be shown on Jerry Moss Plazas’ two huge, recently refurbished LED screens. Instructors will be on site at times to help participants perfect their movements.

The 30-minute experience is free and parking is free with validation. Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Downtown LA, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday. Pre-timed entrance tickets are required via musiccenter.org.

Dunkirk

The Hollywood Legion Theater marks Memorial Day with a stunning 70mm screening of Christopher Nolans’ epic WWII 2017 drama about Allied forces stranded on a beach in France awaiting rescue by a flotilla of rags. With Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Fionn Whitehead and Harry Styles. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Sunday. $ 14 – $ 20; prior purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Outdoor dances

Benjamin Millepieds LA Dance Project returns to outdoor performances with Night Bloom, a new work by dancer-choreographer Janie Taylor. Also on the program: a cover of the Bobbi Jene Smith-Or Schraiber Solo at Dusk collaboration. Outdoor stage from LA Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., LA 8:30 pm Friday through Saturday, 8:00 pm Sunday; other dates until June 25 $ 25, $ 50; bench seat for four or five people, $ 100, $ 175. ladanceproject.org

Discovery cube

LA and OC’s kid-friendly science museum sites will reopen to the public on Friday. Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar and Discovery Cube Orange County, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Monday (normal opening days are Thursday to Sunday). $ 13.95 – $ 19.95; Pre-timed entrance tickets required. discoverycube.org

Urban death: path of torment

Leave the kids at home for this one: The Twisted Spirits of Zombie Joes Underground Theater Group present a pandemic-themed edition of this recurring horror theater experience. 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. From 7:20 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Friday to Saturday; other dates until June 12. $ 35 for a maximum of two people; Pre-timed entrance tickets required. zombiejoes.com

Forbidden Broadways Greatest Hits: Vol. 1 “

Classic show tunes are usurped in this longtime Off-Broadway musical review. Stage Door Repertory Theater, 1045 N. Armando St., Suite B, Anaheim. 8 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday; other dates until June 13. $ 22, $ 27; prior purchase required. stagedoorrep.org

First annual race for the rite and a southern rock night

This one-day salute to members of the United States Armed Forces features live music, celebrity appearances, and food trucks. It ends with a concert featuring Six Gun Sal. Scottish Rite Events Center, 855 Elm Ave., Long Beach. Festival: 11:30 am Saturday; concert: 7 p.m. Saturday. $ 20 (includes festival and concert, with proceeds for disabled and homeless veterans). eventbrite.com

Echo Park Swan Boats

Cruise around Lake Echo Park using the power of the pedals as the newly renovated park reopens to the public. Every day, from 9 a.m. to 9:48 p.m. illuminated night walks start at 7:24 p.m., $ 11 an hour for ages 18 and over; $ 6 for those 17 and under. wheelfunrentals.com

War

Local heroes behind cruise favorites like Lowrider and Cisco Kid take the stage for a drive-through concert. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $ 99 to $ 299; four people maximum per car; prior purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

Diffusion

2021 National Memorial Day Concert

Gladys Knight, the Four Tops and Alan Jackson are among the scheduled performers for this annual salute to the United States Armed Forces, broadcast live from Washington, DC Rising country star Mickey Guyton sings the national anthem, and Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise return as co-hosts. 5 p.m. Sunday. pbs.org, youtube.com, facebook.com; available on request until June 13. Free. The concert will also air at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday on local PBS station KOCE.

Alice in Wonderland

A Noise Withins Erika Soto portrays the perpetually perplexed protagonist of Lewis Carrolls in a filmed version of the Pasadena Company’s 2020 production of the classic fantasy tale, a race interrupted by the pandemic. 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates until June 20. $ 25, $ 40. anoisewithin.org

The Lavender Effects 2nd Live Virtual Pride Parade

Kathryn Hahn, Lily Tomlin, Betty Buckley and Bruce vilanch are among the famous faces participating in this online LGBTQ celebration. Ugly Betty, alum Alec Mapa, greets. From noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday; on request thereafter. Release. youtube.com

Live stream of Memorial Day weekend concert

Members of the Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra perform chamber music by Bach, Brahms and others in a virtual version of the orchestra’s annual Memorial Day concert. Rich Capparela of KUSC-FM will host a question-and-answer session with the musicians after the performance. 2 p.m. Sunday. Release; prior registration required (registration closes at 10 a.m. on Sunday). smsymphony.org

Memorial Day 2021 remembrance

A live edition of this annual ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale features remarks from members of the U.S. Army as well as patriotic favorites performed by the Los Angeles Police Concert Band, Tonality Choir and others. 9.45 a.m. Monday. Release. facebook.com

American voices

The San Fernando Valley Master Chorale performs classic American gospel, folk and bluegrass songs as well as contemporary works by composers such as Shawn Kirchner and Reena Esmail. 3 p.m. Sunday; available on request thereafter. Release. sfvmc.com, youtube.com, facebook.com

Our recurring recommendations on arts and culture in the age of coronaviruses are published every Thursday.