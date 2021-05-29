Tamil actor Venkat Subha dies of Covid-19 in Chennai





Popular Tamil actor, producer and writer Venkat Subha took his last breath on May 29 at 12:48 p.m. at a private hospital in Chennai. He had been on treatment for Covid-19 for ten days. His close friend and producer Amma Creations T Siva took to Twitter to share the sad news with his followers. Many celebrities, including Radikaa Sarathkumar and Prakash Raj, offered their condolences. VENKAT SUBHA DEAD OF COVID-19 Almost 10 days ago, Venkat Subha tested positive for the new coronavirus. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. Apparently his condition worsened after which he was transferred to the ICU (intensive care unit). However, on May 29 at 12:48 p.m. he took his last breath. His friend and producer T Siva took to Twitter to share the devastating news. His tweet in Tamil translates to: “With extreme sadness I would like to inform everyone that my friend, a great thinker, writer, creator and actor Venkat left for his heavenly abode at 12:48 PM.” Here is the tweet: ,,,, # 12:48

T. pic.twitter.com/LMDkiFWi8b T Siva (@TSivaAmma) May 28, 2021 Venkat Subha has worked in the films Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Mudhal. He also appeared in several Tamil soap operas. He was a YouTube film critic for the Touring Talkies channel. RADIKAA, PRAKASH RAJ AND OTHERS OFFER CONDOLENCE Venkat Subha’s death sent shock waves through the Tamil film industry. Several celebrities including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj and others have taken to social media to pay tribute to Venkat. Here are some tweets: So sad to say goodbye to Venkat, his wife Subaa has been associated with me for many years in Radaan. Venkat was a kind and strong thinking person and had known him for many years. Subaa fought so hard for his recovery, heartbreaking to see that he lost the fight. Prayers to all pic.twitter.com/43oorm0lvz Radikaa Sarathkumar (radrealradikaa) May 29, 2021 Ahhh no. Painful .. Feeling helpless losing friends and family one by one .. life will be heavier with their memories .. thank you venkat for being part of my journey .. i will miss you. Rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/7kOaZhAPod Prakash Raj (prakashraaj) May 29, 2021 RIP Venkat sir. My deepest condolences to the family. Thiru (dir_thiru) May 29, 2021 #VenkatSubha sir – such a versatile person in the film business and that is truly a huge loss. Still, I could hear how much he praised the film Vallinam with his wishes. Reminds you in our hearts ever sir and most sincere condolences to the family with respect pic.twitter.com/Bj498Cqxat Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) May 29, 2021 This is heart breaking Subha Venkat, sir passed away … ohm shanthi … N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) May 29, 2021 Devastated. Gone too early Venkat Subha sir. Even a few months ago we discussed future projects. Really a great loss. #kandanaalmudhal wouldn’t have happened if you hadn’t started the ball rolling. @Prasanna_actor @evamkarthik @Lailalaughs @nandhini_js @prakashraaj @ N_sujatha08 pic.twitter.com/003syVdDRC Priya V Kamakshi (directorpriya_v) May 29, 2021 Since Venkat was a Covid patient, officials from the Chennai Corporation will cremate his remains in the presence of his family members. More details on the final rites of Venkat will follow. SEE ALSO | Asurian actor Nitish Veera dies of Covid-19 at 45 in Chennai SEE ALSO | Sindhuja, wife of Tamil director Arunraja Kamaraj, dies of Covid-19







