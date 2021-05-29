Corporate America and Hollywood: a love story

Tech giants took Hollywood by storm last week: Amazon.com Inc.

has announced plans to buy the famous MGM studio for almost $ 8.5 billion, including debt.

The story of aliens trying to prey on Hollywood is one with many sequels. Since the mid-20th century, companies from industries as far apart as soft drinks and oil fields have come to Los Angeles in the hope of making money in the cinema. Long-missing players include Coca-Cola Co., Gulf & Western, and General Electric Co.

Almost all of the foreigners ended up sneaking out of town, defeated. There’s a reason producers often refer to outside funding as stupid money.

Look at studio owners through time, however, and major corporate trends emerge, from the post-war oversizing of industrial conglomerates to the rise of Japanese players in the 1980s and 1990s. When Sony Group Corp.

bought Columbia Pictures in 1989, the Newsweek cover said JAPAN INVADES HOLLYWOOD. Very little has changed in what is now Sony Pictures other than setting up a sushi bar, but similar concerns were raised when Chinese investment started pouring into Hollywood around 2015.

Over the past 20 years, cable giants and telecom companies have invested billions in the business, in an effort to capitalize on the move to smaller screens and establish themselves as their own creative forces. Few have succeeded. Earlier this month, AT&T became the latest to step back from the company, unwinding much of the foray into entertainment it made with its more than $ 80 billion acquisition of WarnerMedia in 2018. core business of telecommunications.

It’s a movie we’ve seen before. At one point, when Gulf & Westerns owned Paramount Pictures, the company considered selling the studios lot on Melrose Avenue to a developer who planned to turn it into a graveyard. Paramount survived, however, and is today nested within its own conglomerate, ViacomCBS Inc.

It remains to be seen whether the world’s largest online retailer will succeed where other corporate titans have failed. But in Hollywood’s long love affair with corporate America, the acquisition doesn’t seem like a shocking twist.

Major acquisitions of film studios since 1960

