Prince Harry and Robin Williams’ son Zak reflect on mourning after losing parents in public – NBC Los Angeles

Worlds born and a whole ocean apart, Prince harry and actor Zak Williams are much more similar than they are different.

The Duke of Sussex mourned the death of his mother princess diana at only 12 years old. As for Zak, he lived the sudden death of his father Robin williams when he was 31.

In the end, both public figures had to endure the loss of a parent in the limelight. Their experiences culminated in a candid conversation about grief and healing on Apple TV + “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward”.

“For me, it was difficult to really separate, initially, the process of mourning in private versus sharing mourning with the general public, both the American public and the world, and I struggled to differentiating that grieving process early on and it was really a challenge for me, ”Zak explained to Harry. “I found myself extremely emotionally deregulated and felt vulnerable and exposed when I wasn’t ready to be vulnerable. And that created a major challenge for me.

From Zak’s perspective, he didn’t have the chance to really focus on his private grieving process until a year and a half after his father’s death.

“I am very grateful and grateful to have recognized how to set limits,” he said. “I hope these are healthy boundaries around, you know, personal mourning against mourning as a community, mourning for the public, mourning for the world. You know, I needed this and I didn’t necessarily understand it at first. “

In August 2014, news broke that Williams deceased at his home in Tiburon, California. According to his representative, the actor and comedian were struggling with severe depression.

Harry, who lost his mother in 1997 during a violent car accident, revealed he also struggles to watch millions of strangers mourn the loss of his mother.

“I think we have a lot of shared experience when you talk about it, because when you see so many people in the world crying for someone, they feel like they know them better than you, you know, in a way. strange way because you can’t grieve yourself, ”he said. “It’s like, ‘How do you kind of show more, how do you cry more for someone who was my parent and I’m unable to cry myself?’ ‘

Today, Zak and Harry are using their platforms to raise awareness about mental health. And while Harry was able to meet many public figures during his lifetime, the member of the royal family expressed how honored he was to meet the son of a ‘true hero of mine’.

“I wish your father was here to see what a remarkable man you have grown up into,” Harry said. “Like, the way you talk, the way you were at that crossroads of your life or the T-junction of your life when you could have gone left and kept doing what you were doing … I think it was. ‘is, it is remarkable. “

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call U.S. National Lifeline for Suicide Prevention at 800-273-8255, send TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.