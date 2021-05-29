Entertainment
8 scenes from Bollywood movies that saw the bride run away from her wedding
Weddings have always been a big deal in Bollywood movies. But what happens when the bride runs away from the wedding at the last moment? Today we take a look at some of the brides from the Bollywood movie, who fled their own marriage for various reasons.
Kareena Kapoor in 3 Idiots
When old college friends show up at her wedding it is usually to add to the joy of the bride and groom, but that was not the case with the wedding of Priya (Kareena Kapoor) from 3 Idiots. Her two old friends showed up to her wedding, dressed like her groom, and convinced her that her old flame may still be burning for her, and ran off with her right in the middle of the wedding. Priya running away from her marriage with the help of Farhan (R Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi) is possibly one of the funniest runaway bride scenes in Bollywood.
Kajol to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
A movie whose name is all about “kidnapping the bride” has to have a runaway bride in it. When a fight breaks out between Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Kuljeet (Parmeet Sethi), just before the departure of the first, Simran (Kajol) who was about to marry Kuljeet, and his whole family arrive at the site. After blood loss from both sides, Simran’s father (Amrish Puri) realizes that Raj is the perfect match for his daughter and ultimately lets her go with him.
Kajol to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge wasn’t the only time Shah Rukh Khan’s character disrupted Kajol’s marriage. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai might not have the bride, Anjali (Kajol) literally running away from her marriage, but her future husband, Aman (Salman Khan) realizes that she is in love with Rahul and “ entrusts ” her to him.
Diana Penty in Happy Bhag Jayegi
As the name suggests, the Happy Bride (Diana Penty) runs away from the start of the film. But her escape plan with her lover takes a bad turn when she lands by mistake in Lahore, and her lover is held hostage by her fiance in her hometown of Amritsar.
Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) in the film does not run away from one husband to another, rather she runs away from her chauvinistic husband (Varun Dhawan) to pursue a career. However, by the end of the film, the two overcome their differences and successfully maintain a long-distance relationship as her husband now understands his goal of having an independent life.
Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani
After going through a series of misadventures with Prem (Ranbir Kapoor), it is during the climax that Jenny (Katrina Kaif) realizes that she is in love with him. Then she does the most obvious thing every Bollywood bride has done so far, calls off her wedding, tells about her fiancé, and runs away from her wedding venue to search for Prem and confess her love to him.
Katrina Kaif in Namastey London
Namastey London sees Katrina Kaif as a runaway bride again. During the final scenes of the film, she breaks her marriage to Charlie Brown (Clive Standen) and leaves for India from London with Arjun (Akshay Kumar).
Kriti Kharbanda in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
This film sees the principal woman fleeing her marriage after realizing that marriage would mean the end of her career. However, she finds herself in a messy situation when years later she is shown in a financial fraud case and the officer in charge of her case is the guy (Rajkumar Rao) she left at the altar.
