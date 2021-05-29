Man jumps to death at Hollywood & Highland Mall – Deadline





UPDATE with the latest: Despite 5 hours of work by firefighters and mental health professionals, a distraught man jumped to his death from a ledge atop the Hollywood & Highland Mall. A Los Angeles Fire Department declaration said the man “fell to death in an area where the LAFD rescue air bag could not access.” LAFD paramedics were on the scene to provide assistance if needed, but the man was beyond medical help. The presence of the man atop a ledge, which appeared to be located between the Dolby and Chinese TCL theaters, was first alerted by authorities shortly after 8:30 a.m. LAFD Alert-Update FATALITY Hollywood Jumper 6801 W Hollywood Bl MAP: https://t.co/Wr6S2qO4MW FS27; The man jumped to death in an area where firefighters could not access. Click for more details: https://t.co/7OZ5ihV4Ej – LAFD (@LAFD) May 28, 2021 This isn’t the first time Hollywood Boulevard has been closed because a man threatened to jump into the street under the Dolby sign. Hollywood Boulevard was closed days before the Oscars in February 2020, as firefighters attempted to reach an adult man described as a potential ‘jumper’ sitting on scaffolding about 30 feet above the street. This incident ended in a stalemate and emergency officials withdrew around 2 a.m. in hopes the man would come down on his own. Related story Jerome Hellman dies: Oscar-winning ‘Midnight Cowboy’ producer, ‘Coming Home’ was 92 PREVIOUS at noon: Hollywood Boulevard was closed Friday morning between Highland and Orange as a man threatened to jump off a ledge near the entrance to the Dolby and Chinese TCL theaters. That according to a report and video by ABC7. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the rescue operation to 6801 Hollywood Blvd, which is the address of the Hollywood & Highland Mall that houses the Dolby. An LAFD alert said that at 8:32 am “an adult male was threatening to jump about 60 feet above street level.” The alert went on to say that the firefighters had an air bag installed under the person and that “LAFD has a two line rope system in place and is ready with harnesses to secure mental health professionals for safety approaching the patient to help resolve an apparent behavioral emergency. “ LAFD said 30 firefighters had been deployed for what was to be an “extended operation” LAFD Alert – Hollywood Pullover 6801 W Hollywood Bl CARD: https://t.co/Wr6S2qO4MW FS27; Adult male threatening to jump about 60 feet above street level. Rescue air bag deployed…. DETAILS: https://t.co/5do6hTaiT3 – LAFD (@LAFD) May 28, 2021 For ABC7: The AIR7 HD video appeared to show first responders talking to the man as he sat along a ledge above the main entrance to the Dolby Theater, which faces Hollywood Boulevard. The busy street was closed to all traffic as the tense situation unfolded. ABC has now shown the video of the man. City News Service contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos