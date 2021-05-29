Painfully relatable, utterly addicting: Breakup Queen Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, ‘SOUR,’ lives up to its hype

If there’s one thing that’s taken the social media world by storm, her Olivia Rodrigos debut album SOUR . Since its release last Friday, the album has been broadcast, rented and memorized endlessly.

SOUR is not only a social media zeitgeist, but also a business and critical success. This is the first album in history to have two number one debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, has a Metacritic score of 83 and is already receiving the Grammy buzz.

And all of this for good reason.

Rodrigos SOUR is an almost perfect start, the album allowed him to move away from his Disney image in a way other artists expanding from their children’s TV roles have never been able to balance. without sounding too seriously pissed off. The anguish of brutal and the painful honesty of the hit single Driving license prove that Rodrigo is honest, not a poseur who tries to shy away from any Mickey Mouse association or appear adult.

His musical inspirations, which extend in their sonic influence from other pop-punk hitmakers like Paramore to Taylor Swift’s lyricism, are tastefully done, creating an eclectic album that is clearly made by a music lover who always seeks his own sound.

brutal is the opening of the albums, and SOUR is all the better. While Rodrigo has an undoubtedly beautiful voice, there is something more special about the adjacent angry pop-punk songs that she does rather than her ballads and brutal is a perfect example of this.

Perfectly produced by Daniel Nigro (just like the rest of the album), the track is a perfectly danceable slash rage, with a catchy rhythm and lines like I’m so sick of seventeen / Where’s my f ****** teenage dream? (And, well, pretty much every other line in the song).

traitor takes a turn with a slower, sadder tempo, and while it can get a bit lost when sandwiched alongside bangers certified as brutal and driver’s license, the song stands out on its own, especially with Rodrigos’ voice as a strong point.

The twice-mentioned driver’s license doesn’t need to be showcased or praised, and it fits just as well into the album as it does as a standalone track.

1 step forward, 3 step back is one of SOUR’s strongest slow songs, detailing a tumultuous relationship where Rodrigo is unsure and unsure of his partner’s affections. In fact, insecurity is a major theme explored throughout the album, from the famous mention of “ that blonde girl “in the driving license to the portrayal of a love triangle drama in” already seen “where Rodrigo expresses a feeling of oblivion.

But the real strength of a step forward, 3 steps back is in the fact that it is reflective: it is not about someone else creating conflict or drama, but rather l failure of Rodrigos’ lovers to make her feel good enough for him. It might not carry that many theaters, but it carries a lot more heart.

deja vu and good 4 u are Olivia Rodrigos other singles from the album, placed in direct succession on the album tracklist. deja vu was the forgotten middle child of Rodrigos’ three singles, but he has a chance to stand out on SOUR by being the closest song to pop, and the first reintroduction to what Rodrigo does best on SOUR tracks. faster and more produced. .

This is also what makes the good 4 u work so well and become such a quick hit and fan favorite. Rodrigos’ angst and attitude makes the brooding teenager stand out in every listener.

enough for you is a quick slip into slow songs, which would be disappointing after a good 4 u if the song wasn’t so good. A brutal return to honesty (understood?) Of the driver’s license or 1 step forward, 3 steps back, enough for you to regain the latter’s sense of insecurity in a relationship and the two almost feel like companions.

That being said, it is debatable whether or not they should have been closer together or further apart to complete this notion.

Meanwhile happier takes a softer approach such as a more empathetic view of her ex finding a new girl. When Rodrigo sung , But she’s beautiful, she looks sweet / She probably gives you butterflies, it shows her ability to explore introspection and face her feelings of jealousy I’m selfish I know I can’t let you leave / So find someone good but don’t find anyone better.

Speaking of jealousy, jealousy, jealousy is a midpoint between the fast-paced songs and the more vocal-focused Rodrigos songs, but he never sacrifices the merits of either to achieve his beat. Track favorite crime is perhaps the most stripped down on the album. The soft melody of the tracks creates a feeling of deep, abandoned emotions rather than heartbreaking, creating a beautiful penultimate song.

But unfortunately, after 10 songs with endless replay potential, the closing track I hope you’re okay is a little disappointing. While a song is beautiful technically and in content, unlike other tracks, the song’s narration does not center on Rodrigos’ personal experience and feels stilted after an album full of deeply personal songs.

It’s a song that works better as a standalone person than it does framed in the context of the album. And while it’s not bad at all, it falls flat like an album closer to an otherwise masterful album.

When SOUR is good it’s great, and when it’s bad it’s still damn good. Highlights of the good 4 u and one step forward, 3 step back down to the lows, like Hope ur ok, this is a fresh, fun and intensely honest snapshot of the life and experiences of Rodrigos, of the niche endearing to the painfully relatable.