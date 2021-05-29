How it started, how it goes: entertainment professionals share pandemic stories

From Broadway performers to local theater groups, from Hollywood stars to independent filmmakers, from nationwide tours to bar groups, the pandemic has had a devastating effect on the entertainment industry.

The sudden closure of bars, concert halls, cinemas and other venues – some permanently – has led to widespread loss of income and jobs in all aspects of the industry.

“I vividly remember the day everything changed,” said Robin Elrod, director of public relations and communications for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “It was Friday March 13, which was very appropriate.

“We were halfway through (the PNC Broadway musical in Pittsburgh) ‘The Band Tour’ when we had to make the call to stop it. Then we had to cancel or postpone all of our shows until April, ”she said. “I started working from home on March 17th and have been home ever since.

“It was a crazy time for the performing arts, to say the least.”

It’s a story told across the industry, call after call, cancel after cancellation, with no idea how long the shutdown – or how the industry would bounce back in the end.

Perhaps the only bright spot has been how quickly artists, businesses, and organizations have turned to live streaming to continue providing both consumers and consumers with revenue and exposure.

According to Forbes, digital entertainment revenue in the United States totaled $ 26.5 billion in 2020, a 33% increase from 2019. In contrast, theatrical entertainment grew from $ 11.4 billion in 2019 to 2 , $ 2 billion in 2020.

Now the return to live entertainment begins.

The Happy Together Tour, featuring members of several popular groups from the 1960s, will take place on July 30 at the Palace Theater in Greensburg. The names of artists coming up in August include Gordon Lightfoot, The Righteous Brothers and Ronnie Milsap.

“We are delighted to begin hosting national touring shows to the region once again,” said April Kopas, CEO of Westmoreland Cultural Trust, which operates the site.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will once again host its first indoor audience for a performance of the Mavericks on September 26 at the Byham Theater in downtown Pittsburgh. “The Band’s Visit” will return to the Benedum Center for a race from October 28th.

Film production has also resumed in the city, said Dawn Keezer, director of the Pittsburgh Film Office. “Rust”, Jeff Daniels’ new series for Showtime, is once again a work in progress.

As local film production has resumed, Keezer said it will take time to get the industry up to speed before the pandemic.

“We still don’t know what will happen in the future,” she said. “This is what we have repeated: this is our first pandemic. Next time we will be better at it.

People from the entertainment industry in western Pennsylvania shared some of their experiences with the pandemic, from how they felt when they first struck, to how they had it. crossing until they plan in the near future.

Brian drusky

Owner of Drusky Entertainment

Concert promoter Drusky says he’s gone from “going 100 miles an hour all the time to literally having almost nothing to do.”

“When you do over 500 shows a year – that means a lot of events a week – just being stopped and doing nothing is a shock, a real shock,” he said.

Drusky said he didn’t think shutting down the entertainment industry would last that long.

“The thought process was that we would be back in business in June,” he said. “As this continued, things kept moving forward. We thought it would definitely be back in the fall of 2020, and it didn’t happen. It was frustrating.

“And then we started pushing things until spring 2021, then they started pushing; but as all of this was going on, we were hoping that somehow we would get back to normal soon.

Drusky said his income for 2020 was down 70%. He had to lay off all but one of his employees.

“We would have been more down, but we had ideas for hosting outdoor and socially distant events to help make ends meet,” he said.

“The whole industry is looking for things to open up by the fall,” he said. “Pennsylvania is going to fully open in early June (with people wearing masks), and many other states are following suit; we should therefore be back to normal very soon.

“I think right now you’re going to have people who don’t want to go to crowded rooms, but there are people who are vaccinated and ready to go out and listen to live music.

Derek woods

Musician and event organizer

The only good thing about the pandemic for the entertainment industry is that it happened in the digital age, said Derek Woods, musician and event planner based in Greensburg.

“If this had happened 20 years ago without the Internet, it would have been totally different,” said frontman Derek Woods Band.

In fact, he said, at least the industry quickly turned to live streaming to make up some of the revenue lost from the cancellation of live events.

His group “had a full summer, a full year planned, and everything was taken away,” Woods said. “Everyone used to play four or five days a week. Everyone was used to being in an autopilot head frame, and then everything was blown away.

He and his bandmates took advantage of their free time to work on a new album, “Picture Yourself”, which will be released this summer. Instead of their usual practice of working together in person, the members worked on songs from a distance before meeting in the studio.

“The songs came from that time when we had to stop and reflect on ourselves,” Woods said. “That’s all we had.

Woods and his band mates supplemented the lost income from music with other sources of income. Woods does digital media transfers and graphic design for websites, logos, T-shirts and other items under the Into the Woods trade name. The other members of the group are music teachers who have decided to give virtual lessons, he said.

Their show schedule is starting to fill up for the remainder of 2021. The majority of dates appear to be outdoor shows and festivals.

“We’re going back, back to normal,” Woods said.

Becky Zeigler-Koch

Theater professional

Zeigler-Koch Elementary works as a substitute teacher in the Greensburg Salem School District, but she has a finger in various pies in the local theater community.

In addition to acting, the Greensburg resident sits on the board of directors of the Greensburg Civic Theater and also directs their children’s plays. She teaches weekend classes and summer camps for The Theater Factory in Trafford.

As of March 2020, Zeigler-Koch was doing lighting and art design for the Greensburg Salem Middle School musical.

“A week before Tech Week, they told us, ‘Everyone has to go home and you can’t come back,’” she said.

The shutdown was a double whammy for her family, as her husband is a lighting designer and technician for Cranberry-based Star Design Event Services.

“Everything that was on the books for her work was gone, just gone,” she said. “We started to get interested in streaming. We thought, we have to do something, we can’t just sit there. “

Their first foray into streaming involved Zeigler-Koch donning costumes at home and reading children’s stories on YouTube. The couple also produced live broadcasts for some local bands.

As restrictions eased and live entertainment and audiences return, Koch said she was cautiously optimistic for the industry.

“Watching a movie and seeing those credits roll are skilled jobs,” she says. “These hundreds of names, they (didn’t have) jobs, and I’m a little worried about the future of those jobs.”

Zeigler-Koch said that just as the pandemic has raised concerns among potential members of the public about returning to places of entertainment, it has had the same effect – for different reasons – on workers in the industry.

“Lighting and sound companies are facing an extreme shortage of people willing to take on these jobs,” she said. “A lot of people in the industry are construction workers, and I think a lot of them have had jobs like virtual customer service and grocery delivery, things that give them a little more control and stability.

“It would be difficult to leave a job with the same pay, the same benefits and more stability.”