LA City plans to expand Burbank Boulevard to North Hollywood

The city of Los Angeles plans to spend $ 11 million to widen a 0.7 mile stretch of Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood to “major highway standards.” The section in question runs from Lankershim Boulevard to Cleon Avenue – just one block north of the North Hollywood B and G subway station. The LA City Department of Public Works Engineering Office and LA City Council Member Paul Krekorian are hosting a video conference on Thursday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. To join the Zoom session, go to the BOE project website. The width of the roadway varies, but currently it is generally around 50 feet wide. The city of 2015 Mobility plan(map page 20) designates that part of Burbank Boulevard as Boulevard II, which according to the plan (map page 19) should be a 110-foot right-of-way consisting of a platform 80 feet wide and 15 feet or sidewalks on each side. Widening the fully approved 110-foot right-of-way on this part of Burbank to standard would require the removal of several recent buildings. A notice from the city says the street will be widened on both sides by 12 feet – so it looks like the total street width will drop from 50 feet to 74 feet. The notice specifies that the project will include “the construction of concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks; asphalt concrete pavement; storm and sanitary sewers, street trees, street lighting, traffic lights and possibly green street elements. “ A few blocks from the existing street already have cycle paths, which are also included in the mobility plan. Streets for All founder Michael Schneider discussed the project with city staff who confirmed that the widened street will include unprotected bike lanes running the length of the project. It looks like the widening will also add one lane of traffic in each direction. Pedestrians must now cross two traffic lanes; if this project is built, there would be four lanes to cross. While adding bike lanes is great, we don’t need to widen a street to do this, ”said Schneider. “Enlargement really only serves people in the car – and runs counter to our climate goals and Vision Zero, which this project ironically claims to support.” As with all the continuous widening of city streets, the project violates Garcetti’s executive climate directive. For several years, the city has been the purchase of street easements for the enlargement, and the extraction of an easement in the face of new developments.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos