Cape Cod Times Facebook Reader Poll of 5 Favorite Local Glaciers

It has been a very good year for ice cream parlors as customers sought comfort food even though they were largely kept outside to minimize contact amid concerns about COVID-19.

We asked members of the Cape Cod Timespublic Facebook group, Good Stuff at Cape Cod Restaurants, to tell us about favorite ice creams. Not only did we stay drooling, can “Death By Chocolate” be a bad thing? but readers spent time discussing the food with the Times and with each other.

In an unscientific campaign, Cape Cod Times readers picked their top five ice cream parlors. If you don’t see your favorite here (the one we can think of is the 135-year-old Four Seas Ice Cream Grand Dame, which opens this weekend), come visit our Facebook group and educate us in these missing creameries.

Coffee ice cream

From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day

I want to go there:5 South Orleans Road, Orléans; 508-240-0003, icecreamcafe.com

Ice:Four dozen flavors of hard and soft ice cream, plus a vegan range of 10 flavors (dairy free) including salted caramel, coffee and vanilla coconut. Unusual flavors in ordinary ice cream: chocolate chili and Indian pudding.

To note:The waffle cones made in the boutique are also gluten-free. Owners Greg and Terry Norgeot say they want everyone to be able to come there for ice cream cones.

New last year:A large-scale online ordering system that allows people to choose and pay online, with the option to text customers when their ice cream is being assembled and placed in a storage freezer ( like tracking a parcel) so that the customer can pick it up before the sets are merged into.

Fun fact:The Norgeots love ice cream and each other, the couple have been in business for 30 years.

Polar cave glacier

Open from 2:02 p.m. to 8:32 p.m. every day except Wednesday

I want to go there: 22 Falmouth Road, Mashpee; 508-477-5553, polarcave.com

Ice: 60 flavors, with Mashpee Mud leading the way. No mud, but the flavor has coffee ice cream with a swirl of black fudge, crushed Oreos, almonds and dark chocolate chips. Now it’s mud you want to plow.

Feed appetites of all sizes: Polar Cave serves ice cream creations from “The World’s Smallest Cone,” a golf ball-sized spoon balanced on a dice-sized cone for 50 cents, to the Arctic Circle, a 20-cent sundae. spoons that sells for $ 60.

A happy medium: The Glacier Frappe ($ 11), an extra-thick shake with a sundae waffle bowl sitting on top, holds nearly half a gallon of ice cream; customers can choose their own flavors or opt for one of the half-dozen choices on the menu.

Company currency: Owner Mark Lawrence, celebrating Polar Cave’s 20th anniversary, says, “We don’t sell ice cream, we sell experience.”

Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, with more availability in summer

I want to go there:Flagship store at 326 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28), Falmouth; others at Mashpee Rotary joining routes 28 and 151, and at 210 Main St., East Orleans

Ice: Vanilla is the most popular, with coffee-Oreo in second place. Smitty’s Homemade Banana Combinations sell well, available in Plain Banana, Chocolate Banana, and Banana with Oreo and Raspberry Truffle.

Fun fact: Owner Richard Smith, who has worked in ice cream for 45 years, produces up to 30 gallons per hour in Falmouth, balancing the fat content and the amount of air mixed. This balance varies depending on the flavor.

Fun fact 2: Chocolate chip cookie dough has the most air because it is the densest flavor.

Look for: A fourth Smitty’s location, in the newly purchased old wagon from Smith. No details yet, but he swears it will one day be chock full of ice.

Shipwreck ice

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

I want to go there:2 Freezer Road, Sandwich;508-888-3444,

https://www.facebook.com/Shipwreck-Ice-Cream-294988863863859/

Ice:55 varieties made by Puritan Ice Cream, a fourth generation ice cream maker in Roslindale. Sundae sauces are made with fresh fruit and simple syrup at Shipwreck.

Every day is a sundae:Shipwreck has over a dozen sundae options, inspired by customer requests or staff just falling in love with the ideas: Peanut Butter Paradise, featuring Reese’s peanut butter mugs and peanut butter sauce ; Island Paradise, with strawberry cheesecake ice cream and pineapple sauce; and the Golden Delicious sundae, with Golden Graham cereal and a caramel filling on a salted caramel truffle ice cream.

Explosive goodness: “The most successful sundae was something my cousin Adam McGrath wanted: vanilla ice cream with chocolate covered pretzels, Reese’s peanut butter cups and a peanut butter sauce. .

Ice cream and yogurt at school

11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

I want to go there:749 Route 28, Port of Harwich; 508-432-7355

https://www.facebook.com/Schoolhouse-Ice-Cream-Yogurt-163006883728833

Ice:Specialty flavors that sell well include: Boutique Signature, Harwich Mudpie (Coffee Ice Cream with Ripple Fondant, Chocolate Covered Almonds, and Chocolate Cake Crisps); Llama Tracks (vanilla ice cream with peanut butter sauce and mini peanut butter cups); and Chocolate Cookie Monster (chocolate ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough and Oreos).

More creamy calories:Owner Susan Stanley makes ice cream in her store with 16% fat (the normal is 12% to 14%), an increase that makes ice cream a premium designation.

Celebrity News:Footballer Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bndchen were occasional visitors; he ordered chocolate chips, she chose coconut. Stanley created a flavor called Brady’s Bunch as a tribute to the New England Patriots quarterback. When he went to the Tampa BayBuccaneers last year, she dropped the flavor. There have been some complaints so it’s back this year as Brady’s Bucs.

Brady’s Bucs is a vanilla ice cream with woven caramel, with ripples of chocolate fondant and crunchy Nestle bars.

So enjoy a cone or 10