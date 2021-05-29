EquityUK receives backlash, loses lead player after asking members to back pro-Palestinian march

Actors’ union EquityUK has faced fierce criticism from high-profile UK politicians, activists and several artists after urging its members to join a recent pro-Palestinian march in London. Coronation Street Actress Maureen Lipman resigned after the union appealed to encourage participation in the protest.

It was last Saturday that Stop the war coalition and Solidarity campaign with Palestine demonstrated against Israeli actions in the Middle East. Tens of thousands marched near the Victoria Embankment in central London as the protest spread across surrounding roads and blocked traffic in several directions. Photos that emerged on social media showed anti-Israel protesters holding up anti-Semitic signs during the protest.

On Tuesday, Lipman, 75, who had been a union member for 54 years, condemned union president Maureen Beattie for sharing an online petition calling for sanctions against Israel in a personal way.

On May 20, Beattie tweeted on behalf of the Alrowwad Theater asking for support from the initiator of the Beautiful Resist cultural and theatrical training and asking people to join the upcoming march.

“Send a donation no matter how small and / or join us for the walk on Saturday,” she tweeted, re-tweeting the appeal from EquityUK General Secretary Paul W. Fleming to members for qu ‘they support Palestinian comrades and the Alrowwad Arts Center.

Lipman sentenced Beattie and told UK The telegraph of the day, “I didn’t join a political union. I joined a union to protect its members. You don’t tell artists what they believe in and make them join a crowd.”

“How dare they demand a sanction? Where is Maureen Beattie on the Uyghurs, Rohingyas, Sudanese, Yemenis?” she continued. Lipman said the issue of Israel has become an “obsession” for Equity, which she says is “full of ‘Corbynistas.’

During Saturday’s march, protesters also smashed cars as activists wore costumes, masks and make-up and waved Palestinian flags.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said Newsweek“Fairness should be looked at at length after associating with a march infested with anti-Semitic banners and other signs that appear to tolerate violence and where a speaker accused Israel of racism against Jews.”

“It’s hard to see how Equity can claim to represent its Jewish members when they turn a blind eye to anti-Jewish hatred. So it’s no wonder that Dame Maureen Lipman and others are resigning or considering doing so,” the spokesperson continued.

It was then that Lord John Mann, independent adviser to the British government on anti-Semitism, called EquityUK’s failure to protect its Jewish members “shameful”.

“Fairness is lacking among its Jewish members and its credibility as an organization serving actors is now threatened. A union that ignores the discrimination against some of its members does not deserve to be considered a union,” did he declare. Newsweek.

In a statement sent to Newsweek, which was also distributed in the UK Subway newspaper, EquityUK admitted it was “saddened” by Lipman’s resignation.

“Any case of anti-Semitism must be rooted out and condemned, including the heinous abuses that have been directed against members of the Jewish community over the past two weeks, as well as the small minority of hate banners and otherwise rhetoric, of the peaceful marches of Palestinian solidarity, ”added a spokesperson for EquityUK.

“Equity stands in solidarity with the Jewish community and the fight against anti-Semitism, and has ongoing conversations with our Jewish members and their allies about how we can continue to do so. The union has a long and proud history of advocacy. peace and justice in the world, ”he continued.

Meanwhile, Lipman wasn’t the only actress calling the union with the former Eastenders Actress and activist Tracy-Ann Oberman, comedian Dom Joly and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar have also voiced strong criticism.

Oberman tweeted “If you go to a DEMO containing these banners, you have to ask what you stand for,” noting Beattie and EquityUK’s approval of the march. “How safe are British Jewish artists and friends supposed to feel?”

On the BBC Newsnight, Oberman spoke about massive anti-Semitism and violence on the streets of London, noting outside near her home that a convoy of activists wrapped in Palestinian flags called for rape of Jewish women and their daughters. . She also mentioned that there had been no real apology from the union for its actions.

Joly described her exhortation as “truly disgusting” and Bhaskar noted the irony in Beattie’s Twitter banner that features her and others holding banners that read “Create Safe Spaces.”

For her part, Lipman called on other Jewish artists to quit the union and noted that she would now donate her dues to charities for victims of both sides of Israeli and Palestinian violence.