Love Moments, Chapter 5

Master of None

Moments In Love, Chapter 5

Season 3

Episode 5

Photo: courtesy of Netflix

The final of Master of Nones Moments in Love is an interesting thing to consider because it’s both a very fitting ending and a complete escape. It is almost impossible to criticize because it does not go all the way in the direction of a particular decision. Instead, it leaves our protagonists Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie) hanging in an intermediate location that reflects the state of their current relationship. You can’t judge their choices because none of them made a real decision.

A few years after Alicias’ quest to get pregnant, she and Denise reunite for a weekend getaway, Airbnbing at their old home in upstate New York. Since we last saw them, both have remarried. Alicia now has a daughter named Lola and Denise has a son named Justin. They are both restless in their new relationship and have made it a habit to get away from each other one weekend at a time. Neither spouse knows where they are or that they have reconciled. But they managed to commit to seeing each other on a fairly regular basis.

Each of their lives has changed dramatically since their unique marriage. Now their roles are reversed. Denise works at a firm she hates, fearing to recover there after her second book is a business failure. But Alicia has finally got her hands on this commercial space and her interior design business is booming. Most importantly, their new perspectives gave them a mutual insight they never had when they got married.

Alicia tells Denise that she resented him during their marriage. She had the success Alicia coveted and she was jealous that she couldn’t achieve her own dreams. Now that she’s on the other side, she understands how overwhelming the pressure to continue to be successful can be. Denise, on the other hand, faces the failure that was always feared to find her, and she seeks to find her way out of the chasm of negative reviews that she takes to heart.

Later that night, they dance, swap stories of the war over their children, and finally come to an impartial reconciliation with what happened in their marriage.When Alicia asks if she should have fought for their marriage, Denise tells her about it. assures that she did what was right. for her at the time. Relationships are messy and don’t always work. When they got married, they had no space to accommodate each other in their lives. Now that they’re apart, they’ve met needs they weren’t able to get from each other and can finally make room for the things they loved about each other by. first place.

The catch, of course, is that they’re having an affair. And oddly enough, Waithe doesn’t comment on either side of that decision in the writing. Denise and Alicia know they are betraying their wives, but they have also agreed not to recognize him while they are together. We can’t talk about the thing or the thing will spiral us around. No spiral. As brief as it is, it is an unspoken admission that the compromise they have found with each other also compromises their current relationship.

Most importantly, we never meet these new brides. We learn their names, but we talk about them in almost muffled tones, a rudeness they’d rather not recognize. Denise and Alicia choose to stay in the artificial bubble they created for themselves in their old home, figuratively returning to the days when they were meant to be happy but not. Now they have an overhaul. They are free to erase the painful memories they left behind and create new ones without being tainted by the limits of their original dysfunction.

It’s a choice few people would defend, but it makes emotional sense. Years away from the conflict that tore them apart, they can recognize that they had to be whole and independent people before coming together. What makes it confusing is why this revelation must be accompanied by deception. Polyamorous relationships aren’t for everyone and they take work, honesty, and commitment. But they are an option that would allow Alicia and Denise to have their cake and eat it too. It seems almost obvious that Waithe would leave his characters in that liminal space, rather than take the extra step of giving them a complete, albeit non-traditional type of happiness.

But women are more than aware of the limits of their love for each other. Alicia says she often thought of Denise as she raised her daughter on her own, and Denise admits that Shed was never ready to have children of her own without the experiences they had together. The breakup was what prepared them to get back together. But even in the bedroom room that is their relationship, they can’t quite understand each other. Even if this never happens to them, it may be enough that they just have this brief respite.

