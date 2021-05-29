BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan star Pathan to be gunned down in three European countries: Bollywood News





The second wave of Coronavirus is here and as a result, theaters have again had to go out of business. It will take some time for theaters to reopen and gain the trust of viewers. Still, the industry has not been deterred and continues with big-budget productions, with the hope that cinema would bounce back with vengeance in the future. In fact, Pathan, the highly anticipated film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, premiered last year amid a pandemic, as cases began to decline. And the directors leave no stone unturned to make sure it turns out to be one of Bollywood’s greatest films. It has been reported that the next schedule of Pathan will perform abroad. Some reports claim that the unit will film key scenes in Russia. However, some report that Pathans foreign program will take place in Finland. However, a source says, Pathan will be shot in three European countries. What would these three countries be and when this timetable will take place, it is difficult to say at the moment. It all depends on the rules of the European Union when planning to travel. In addition, producer Aditya Chopra wants all members of the unit to be fully vaccinated as this may be mandatory. But the pace of vaccination is slow right now, although it should pick up in a few weeks, thankfully. Manufacturers are also considering the possibility of getting crew members from Europe itself, who have completed their full dose of vaccination. The source adds: A clearer picture will emerge in a few weeks. Once that happens, YRF (Yash Raj Films) will take a call on the three countries where the filming will take place. The source also says 60% of filming is complete. The balance of 40% will take place in these foreign locations. The full size and scale will be seen in the final calendar of Pathan. Aditya Chopra wants to do everything possible and ensure that Pathan looks like an elegant product meeting international standards. It is sure to be a treat to watch the movie on the big screen. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan also stars Salman Khan as Tiger. Pathan is part of YRF’s spy universe, and the meeting of the two superstars dramatically improved the buzz for the film. Bollywood Hungama had reported a few days ago that Salman would have a scene entering a helicopter during his special appearance at Pathan. Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan Refuses To Take Money For His Cameo In Shah Rukh Khans Pathan Other pages: Pathan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

