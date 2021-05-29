“ I wish the devil, I always did ”





In a vulnerable Instagram post, comedian Rob Delaney talks about how scared he and his wife were when their then 15-month-old son started chemotherapy and had a tracheostomy tube. But he adds how much he longs to have a sick child instead of going without him. Look at my beautiful sleeping little chunker, shared the 44-year-old London actor. (He) has just started chemotherapy. Here, too, you can clearly see his tracheostomy tube. I miss taking care of him. Our son Henry. Henry died of brain cancer at the age of 2 in January 2018. Just after turning one in 2016, doctors discovered a brain tumor. Henry underwent surgery and follow-up treatment, according to Delaneys’ Facebook post on Henry’s death. But in the fall of 2017, the cancer returned and Henry passed away. Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, especially after moving home after fifteen months in the hospital, Delaney said on Facebook. “His will to live, to love and to connect was deep. Since then, the Catastrophe and Tom and Jerry star has often shared fond memories of Henry. Last Father’s Day, he shared a photo of himself sitting on the floor with a child Henry on his lap. Look at this handsome boy. He died when he was 2 years old. I am still his father and he is still my son, he wrote. Delaney often writes about Henry to help others struggling with loss. I speak publicly about Henry in an effort to destigmatize the grief, he shared on Twitter. My family is sad and in pain because our beautiful 2 year old boy died after a long illness. Why shouldn’t we be sad? Why shouldn’t we be angry and confused? He also stressed that he is not trying to update people or use social media for therapy. I just want other bereaved parents and siblings to feel seen / heard / respected / loved, he wrote. And maybe they could help an unschooled grieving better support a friend. I do not know. Our first Christmas without Henry came and went. The day itself was good, perhaps because there were so many horrible and painful days that preceded it; we must have met our quota or something. We talked about him a lot and included his memory throughout the day. Rob delaney (@robdelaney) Dec. 26, 2018 Celebrities and fans alike responded by supporting her latest post. Designer Todd Oldham wrote: Thank you for sharing your love for him, I’m sorry he didn’t have the opportunity to grow up with you as a guide. While a fan shared: The way you talk about your son is so beautiful. He is always so present for you and it is really useful for those who are suffering from grief.







