Piers Morgan regrets taking GMB by storm on Meghan Markle





Will Piers return to GMB? (Photo: Ken McKay / ITV / REX) Piers Morgan has claimed he was asked to return to Good Morning Britain, months after sensationalizing the show following his comments on Meghan Markle. While not naming names, Piers said a third party had contacted to see if he would consider a return to the Networks flagship program, which has yet to announce a permanent replacement for him. He said The sun: As the Americans say, they have reached out, there have been approaches to testing the water as a result of their obvious scoring problems. It makes me sad to see all of the hard work we have done to beat the BBC in terms of viewership evaporate so quickly. It’s their problem to work but never say never. Piers left the show after saying he didn’t believe what the Duchess of Sussex said during her explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The Duchess said she was ignored when she raised concerns about her mental health and racist comments were made before her son Archie was born. He regrets leaving the set (Photo: ITV / REX) It later emerged that Meghan had made a formal complaint to ITV about Morgan, with Ofcom receiving more than 40,000 complaints in the days following Piers’ criticism of the interview. However, when asked about his infamous departure from the set after his on-air tiff with Alex Beresford, Piers admitted he regretted the moment. Claiming that ITV offered no support during his departure, he said: I should not have left, however, I regret it. You can’t be the free speech crusader and then walk away when someone says something you don’t like. Still optimistic, Piers believes he can once again beat BBC Breakfast GMB’s closest competitor in ratings, after, on his last day, more viewers tuned into the ITV show. Still, he noted his doubt that anyone would be allowed to do it that way again, adding that he was hired to give very strong and honest opinions. Piers noted he had a caveat on his return that he wanted to produce as well as present, adding that he would seriously consider it if he was allowed to tear him up and pick his team. After: Hello Great Britain

Which does not bode well for popular presenter Alex whose on-air clash with Piers led the reporter to storm sensational scenes that made headlines around the world and culminated in his resignation. When asked who would be on his team, Piers replied: Well, a certain meteorologist sure wouldn’t be there … Metro.co.uk has contacted ITV for comment. MORE: Piers Morgan calls his friends overrated and not funny as he jokes with his son Spencer

