North Shore actor Danny Masterson faces three rape charges





Actor and North Shore native Danny Masterson is set to face trial for raping three women about two decades ago. A Los Angeles judge last week ordered the “That 70’s Show” star, who grew up in East Williston and Garden City, to stand trial on three counts of rape by three separate women who accused Masterson of them. assaulted in 2001 and 2003, according to several reports. Charges against the 45-year-old actor could lead to up to 45 years in state prison, if convicted, according to reports. Masterson has pleaded not guilty to all three counts, with his lawyers insisting they would prove his innocence at a hearing last week, Associated Press reported. The news agency identified Mastersons lead attorney as Thomas Mesereau, who also represented Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson in their respective cases of sexual misconduct. Efforts to reach Mesereau or a representative of Mastersons defense counsel to comment on the trial were unsuccessful. Support local journalism by subscribing to your community newspaper Blank Slate Media for just $ 35 per year. Masterson was reportedly free on $ 3.3 million bail, but was due to be arraigned on June 7. The Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member, is said to have played a significant role in the case against the actor, whose credits include the sitcom “Men at Work” and Jim Carrey’s comedy “Yes Man” in 2008. Mesereau told the court that the three women and witnesses in their respective cases were tainted with anti-religious biases against the secret church, according to the AP. The women involved in the case were all former church members, the outlet reported. A woman identified as Christina B. is said to have said that she was in a five-year relationship with Masterson at the time of the alleged rape in 2001. She told the court that she woke up to see Masterson raping her one night and tearing out her hair. , says the report. Mastersons’ attorney argued that Christina B. reframed the alleged incident years after another rape allegation she reported did not lead to charges, according to the report. Another woman identified as Jen B. said she knew Masterson as a friend of the church where she was born a member, the AP reported. The woman told court that Masterson, in 2003, took her upstairs to the hot tub at her Los Angeles home and proceeded to rape her in her bedroom, according to the report. Mastersons’ attorney allegedly claimed the two had consensual sex. The third woman, identified as N. Trout, said Masterson raped her in 2003 after texting her to come to his home in Los Angeles. She told the court that she made it clear that the two were not going to have sex, according to the report. Mastersons’ attorney countered her claims, saying she knew her acting trip would result in sex, according to the report. Mastersons lawyers also claimed that N. Trout was seeking a relationship with the actor at the time, which did not end up happening, according to the report.







