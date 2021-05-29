Memorial Day weekend entertainment in Sebastian, Indian River County





Memorial Day weekend is a time of patriotism, the unofficial kickoff to summer, and a great opportunity to hang out with family and friends at local bars and restaurants. Special Monday Memorial Day events include Remember Our Heroes at American Legion Post 189 and a Memorial Day celebration at Riverview Park in Sebastian, Florida. Here is the complete program for the weekend from May 28, 2021 to May 31, 2021. Full weekend schedule: May 28, 2021 – May 31, 2021 Friday May 28: 1:00 p.m. Chris Bellamy at Tiki Bar & Grill

3:00 p.m. Greg and Brian to Capt Hirams Sandbar

5:00 p.m. Low Key at Mulligans Beach House

5:00 p.m. Oscar Live at the Cuban restaurant Las Palmas

5:00 p.m. Mojo Mike at Surfside Grill (9707 S Hwy A1A, Melbourne Beach)

6:30 p.m. Game Night (all ages) South Mainland Community Center (3700 Allen Ave. in Micco)

7:00 p.m. Jesse & The Thieves at Tiki Bar & Grill

7:30 p.m. Twisted Minds, Inc. at Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 p.m. Swamp Dawg at Earl’s Hideaway Saturday May 29: 9:00 a.m. Remember Our Heroes at American Legion Post 189 in Sebastian

10:00 a.m. JD’s Corner Sax at JD’s Corner Diner

11:00 a.m. GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group at Community Baptist Church

1:00 p.m. Greg & Brian at Tiki Bar & Grill

2 p.m. St. John’s Wood at Earl’s Hideaway

3:00 p.m. Paul Fornier to Capt Hirams Sandbar

4:00 p.m. Jon Parrot at The Old Fish House in Grant

5:00 p.m. Oscar at the Cuban restaurant Las Palmas

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House

6:00 PM Remember when to stage Barefoot Bay Lakeside (Must have Barefoot Bay Resident Pass or Guest Pass)

6:00 p.m. Vince Love and The Soul Cats at Sebastian’s Crab Stop

6:00 p.m. Dylan Fest at Pareidolia Brewing Co.

7:30 p.m. Dickie Fredericks Band at Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 p.m. King Tide at Earl’s Hideaway Sunday May 30: 8:00 a.m. Breakfast at American Legion Post 189 in Sebastian

1:00 p.m. Ukulele choir lessons at Pareidolia Brewing Co.

2:00 p.m. Albert Castiglia at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge

2:00 p.m. The Landsharks Band at Capt Hirams Sandbar

2:00 p.m. Iris at Tiki Bar & Grill

3:00 p.m. Joel Thomas at The Old Fish House in Grant

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House

5:00 p.m. Oscar at the Cuban restaurant Las Palmas

6:30 p.m. Captain’s Karaoke at Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 pm Tommy Z “Blizzard of Blues” at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Monday May 31: Memorial Day 11:00 a.m. – Memorial Day celebration at Riverview Park

2:00 PM – The Kore at Barefoot Bay Lakeside Stage (Must have a Barefoot Bay Resident Pass or Guest Pass)

2:00 p.m. – Nasty Habits at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge

4:00 p.m. – Chris Fenn to Capt Hirams Sandbar

6:00 p.m. – Open Jam Night at Tiki Bar & Grill Would you like us to spotlight your business entertainment? Email me at [email protected] Subscribe to Sebastian Daily free newsletter for a chance to win free dinners and merchandise! Copyright 2021 SebastianDaily.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos