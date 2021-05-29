Sir Elton John praises ‘hero’ Lil Nas X | Entertainment





Sir Elton John praised Lil Nas X as one of his “heroes”. The 74-year-old singer received the Icon Award for hitmaker “ Old Town Road ” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday (05/27/21) and was delighted to share the stage with the 22-year-old. superstar, who described him as a “trailblazer” who showed people that they can live “freely and shamelessly”. Returning the compliment after the ceremony, Elton said: “[Lil Nas X] is one of my heroes. “It’s wonderful to be able to be one of these artists and to say hello [sometimes] for the first time, because of course I listen to these artists all the time. “ Elton admitted he was “a bit Luddite” because he hasn’t embraced streaming music, but he has a huge passion for records and is constantly on the lookout for new music. He added to “Entertainment Tonight”: “I’ve been a fan of music my whole life. And I still buy my records and CDs and vinyls. I don’t stream and I don’t download, I’m always a bit Luddite like that, but it motivates me to follow, to look for new artists to give me energy. “ Before accepting this honor, the ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer received a musical tribute that saw her perform ‘Bennie and the Jets’, Brandi Carlile belt ‘Don’ t Let the Sun Go Down on Me ” and Demi Lovato ended with her rendition of ‘I’m still standing’, and Elton was ‘very touched’ by the segment. He said, “They all sang three songs that are so hard to sing. They did a brilliant job, so I’m very touched. When someone else sings your song, it’s always a compliment.” In his speech on stage, Nas spoke about how much of an inspiration Elton had been to him. He said: “Elton John has been called a lot of things. Reggie, Rocket Man, Pinball Wizard, Sir Elton. For me he is a pioneer who paved the way for others to live their lives freely and without any excuse. “He inspired me and so many other people by being himself, and being larger than life, flashy and fearless, especially when he’s in front of that piano.” “Elton on behalf of all the people in the world that you have inspired, thank you. Even if you didn’t want to be a role model, you are.” In return, the ‘Tiny Dancer’ frontman took the stage and said, “I just want to say a special thank you to Lil Nas X because he’s a wonderful artist and he has balls of steel!”

