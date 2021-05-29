‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ actor Robert Palmer Watkins releases new single on hold







In addition to ad this actor and singer Robert Palmer Watkins would return for the second season of AMC “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond,Additional news has been released on her new single under her artist name “Palmer”. Here are the details: Actor and singer Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital, AMCs The Walking Dead: World Beyond) recently signed with the label B Martins Purpose Driven Artists under the label artist name Palmer. He releases his first studio single titled Expect, a song about his past relationships. Expect is available for download on all streaming platforms on May 28, 2021, via Purpose Driven Records. A music video for the song will be released soon. The artists featured on the song are Palmer, Ronin and B Martin. Produced by Patrick Garcia x Ronin, the song is written by Palmer, B Martin and Julian Moon. Listen to the single Waiting here:

Waiting is Palmers debut project, and it will follow with a series of singles throughout 2021. Capturing a fresh but nostalgic sound reminiscent of early 2000s R&B, Palmer creates music to be remembered. Robert Palmer Watkins (Palmer) has a long film and television career with over 37 acting IMDb credits. Lead TV actor credits include General hospital (as Dillon Quartermaine), CWs Cupids Match (like Cupid), and more recently the AMCs The Walking Dead: The World Beyond (as Lieutenant Frank Newton). His most recently released feature film includes Last Three Days, as the main character Jack. For film / television, Robert Palmer Watkins is represented by manager Paulo Andres of Rothman / Andrs Entertainment, talented agent Julie Smith of Smith & Hervey / Grimes Talent Agency and Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix .com for publicity and brand management. Connect with Palmer online through the links on his official website: https://www.robertpalmerwatkins.com/ Article by Wendy by Movie Vine.







