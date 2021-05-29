Is Megan Fox pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly? Fan speculation explored!





Fans are speculating Megan Fox is pregnant, but is it true? Lets explore rumors. Actress Megan Fox has three children under the age of eight with her ex-husband Brian Green: Bodhi, Noah and Journey. Now, fans believe the 35-year-old may be pregnant again and expecting a baby with her new mate Machine Gun Kelly. Is Megan Fox pregnant? Here’s what the fans think. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.4983%;"/> Photo by Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage Is Megan Fox pregnant? To our knowledge, Megan Fox is not pregnant. She has not made an official announcement and there is no real evidence to suggest that she is waiting. So where do the rumors come from? < style="display:block;padding-top:70.4102%;"/> Photo by Emma McIntyre / AMA2020 / Getty Images for dcp Fans believe Megan is pregnant In the past few days, fans have taken to Twitter to speculate that Megan Fox could be pregnant. A person wrote: I really think Megan Fox is pregnant. Megan Fox is pregnant, said another. A in the third person tweeted: Could be a big jump or a remark. but i think Mgk has a secret and it is that Megan fox is pregnant! Speculation arose when a series of photos emerged from this week’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, showing Machine Gun Kelly placing his hand on Megans’ stomach. Fans take this as a clue who is pregnant, although there is no real evidence. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Okey but is Megan Fox pregnant? Will the king and queen give us more to drool over ??? Isn’t their absolute dream of a relationship enough ?????? pic.twitter.com/KBPZgEMYin Kiera (@Heneidee) May 28, 2021 Megan and Machine Gun Kelly didn’t start dating until early 2020 after meeting on the set of their new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, so they’ve only been together for about a year. However, their whirlwind relationship seems to be pretty serious and fans believe the next step in their relationship is having a baby. Until Megan or Machine Gun Kelly confirms, we won’t know if the pregnancy rumors are true. Is a baby on the cards? Only time will tell. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> I really think Megan Fox is pregnant kenzie (@kenziiewXX) May 28, 2021 In other news, do you still feel old? Eminems’ daughter Hailie Mathers is all the rage for her bikini pic







