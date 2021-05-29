‘Cruella’ actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste on ‘The Sandman’ and Disney Fame – WWD

The fact that she is now a Disney character didn’t strike Kirby Howell-Baptiste before the press tour for “Cruella,” when reporters began asking her what it was like to join the Legacy ranks. from Disney.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh I never really thought about that for a second,’ ‘Howell-Baptiste says, over Zoom from his 40s in London, just arriving from Los Angeles. . She signed on for the “Cruella” reboot, starring Emma Stone and Now, because it looked like a really great and interesting project – and didn’t feel anything like anything we think a Disney movie could look like.

The 34-year-old Londoner plays Anita Darling in the new film, which hopes to draw larger audiences to theaters for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s really something to see,” Howell-Baptiste says, in defense of seeing the film on the big screen. “I mean, the costumes are unlike anything I’ve ever seen in a movie. It’s like the Met Gala comes to life.

The new “Cruella” project has been around for years, with Stone attached to the star, but Howell-Baptiste didn’t sign until very late. After reading the latest rewrites, which were done by “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna and “The Favorite” screenwriter Tony McNamara, she was immediately interested.

“I think that was what attracted me the most, is that none of these people would have the names you would mention in the same breath as a Disney movie,” she says. “And I knew that because of that, that would make this project really exciting.”

The scope of the film, which only strikes her now as the film launches out into the world, never mattered to Howell-Baptiste.

“In general, I don’t even really think about considering the scope of this one before I get involved. It’s just “does this sound like a fun project?” Is this something I’m going to enjoy working on for three or six months? And that’s how I go about it.

She was of course familiar with the 1996 Glenn Close classic, but in general she felt like she wanted to make this Anita Darling her own and she based her portrayal more on what a journalist in London might have looked like in the 1970s.

“What would that mean?” What would be his path? What would be his career choices? That’s how I found my way to Anita, ”she says.

Howell-Baptiste got her acting debut when her mother, needing a way to occupy her, enrolled her in a community theater class around the age of 10.

“By the time I went to this course, immediately after I left, I knew I wanted to be an actress,” she says.

Her career has already spanned various projects including “Why Women Kill”, “The Good Place” and “Killing Eve”.

“I’m always looking to diversify my portfolio, not just for fun, but just because I am interested in it,” she says. “I went and did ‘Why Women Kill’ right after doing ‘The Good Place’ and these are so different. On her wishlist is an action flick, but in the meantime, she’s adding another high-profile project to her resume: she has just been announced in the cast of the comic book TV adaptation “The Sandman.” », Representing the character of Death.

“In the same way as ‘Cruella’ where I don’t think I realized the scope of anything, I read ‘The Sandman’ years ago and became a fan of Neil Gaiman because my ex told me. presented his work and loved it, and obviously not think about anything more, ”says Howell-Baptiste. “But this audition took place and I remembered this Death character because of her looks: like a goth, but she’s so different from the kind of standard personification you see, which is the Grim Reaper, doom and somber.” , all this this thing. She was truly welcoming and kind of the person you would want to bring into the afterlife. And I remember thinking he was such a cool character.

Since the casting was announced on Wednesday, she’s been inundated with texts from people she hasn’t heard from in years, professing their love for comics. “I really didn’t understand the scope of this material, how many people it had affected, which was nice to see,” she says.

Between “Cruella” and “The Sandman”, Howell-Baptiste quickly becomes a regular face in Hollywood’s biggest projects. She will also be seen in her first leading role in the film “Queenpins”, opposite Kristen Bell, which will be released in the coming months, during which time the actor will begin to chart his next move.

“It can be a really intimidating place for an actor when you don’t know what your next job will be, but it’s a pretty comfortable and happy place for me because I love the possibilities,” she says. “I kind of like to say, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do next.’ We will see what will happen. “

