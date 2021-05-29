Entertainment
‘Comedy of mistakes’: Argentinian news anchor confuses Shakespeares in reporting death of British patient
Viewers of an Argentinian news channel were recently baffled to learn that William Shakespeare, the famous playwright, died five months after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. In case you were wondering what went wrong, the TV presenter mixed the renowned author with the first Briton to receive a Pfizer jab! Now, a video of the epic goof is going viral, leaving everyone laughing out loud online.
William ‘Bill’ Shakespeare made headlines in December 2020 when he became the first man to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, shortly after Margaret Keenan, 91. He started trending thanks to his not-so-unique name.
In a statement earlier this week, his family confirmed he died at Coventry University Hospital, the same place where he was vaccinated, The New York Times reported.
However, when an Argentinian news anchor announced her death, she mistook him for Avon’s bard.
Thank you very much, Internet. pic.twitter.com/O4RpS1t1mH
Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) May 28, 2021
While author Shakespeare took his last breath in 1616, the 81-year-old former Rolls Royce employee and parish councilor is believed to have died of a stroke. Noelia Novillo, journalist on Canal 26, informed viewers of the death of the playwrights during the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot, The Guardian reported.
“We are going with information that leaves us all speechless in the face of the magnitude of this man. We’re talking about William Shakespeare and his passing, ”Novillo said during the segment. “As we all know he is one of the most important writers in the English language – for me, the master. He’s there. He was the first man to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. He died in England at the age of 81, ”added the reader without realizing his mistake.
As she continued to talk about the bard, the visuals playing in the background continued to show the photo of the 81-year-old from December when he was vaccinated.
Soon social media users, who couldn’t ignore the blunder of Shakespearean proportions, took to talking online, sharing lousy jokes. The confusion drove Channel 26 and the RIP Shakespeare trend to Argentina, along with some hilarious memes.
The one from Channel 26 which was mistaken for William Shakespeare hahaha … he was missing saying “he left us a great legacy” pic.twitter.com/Fdq581P6nJ
Nereo (@nereotuc) May 28, 2021
Channel 26 directors watch Shakespeare news: pic.twitter.com/y3clnhtuoz
Esteban Fulanito (@EstebanFulanito) May 28, 2021
RIP Shakespeare # Canal26 @ channel26news pic.twitter.com/oMNh06LXu5
Halloqueen (@ snakebiteandi84) May 28, 2021
Shakespeare learned in the morning that Channel 26 had killed him. pic.twitter.com/fRGMZSd8bp
(@gabrielHLucero) May 28, 2021
Mirtha is still in the race … pic.twitter.com/Z7GOfNia6p
Warren (@Warren_Sanches) May 28, 2021
“The Montagues and the Capulets have followed suit,” wrote one user sharing the clip on Twitter. Another user joked: ‘It has taken over four centuries for the UK to warn of the virus. On top of that, they blame China. “
Such a fuss over William Shakespeares’ death, but they didn’t mention that he was in such a bad way that he hadn’t produced success in centuries. Overrated, another wrote on a sarcastic note.
After a plethora of online jokes, the news anchor finally commented on her mistake on the air. Talk to Radio Miter, she said she didn’t believe the deceased man was the famous playwright but that “people perform whatever they want and the news has gone viral.”
“I knew the news, I knew what she was saying, but I said it wrong,” he explained. In addition, he said he had received several attacks from women and had lived very hard: “Everyone makes a mistake”.
picture credit
