Daughter of author Michael Lewis dead at 19 after car crash – NBC Chicago





“Moneyball” author Michael Lewis mourns the tragic loss of his 19-year-old daughter, Dixie Lewis. Teenager and 20-year-old Ross Schulz died in a car crash in Truckee, Calif., His family confirmed on Tuesday. Chronicle of San Francisco and Berkeleyside. “We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us have known,” Lewis said in a statement. “She loved Ross, whom she died with. She loved living and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe this feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and me, as well as her brother Walker and sister Quinn will find ways to keep his memory alive in his absence. “ According to a California Highway Patrol crash report obtained by E! News, Schulz was driving north on State Route 89 when his 2014 Ford Fusion entered the south lane and hit a Freightliner semi-trailer head-on. Schulz and Lewis, who was riding a passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck, identified by CHP as a 45-year-old man, was slightly injured. Celebrity Deaths: The Fallen Stars of 2021 Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, CHP said alcohol and drug use are not suspected factors at this time. Lewis’s mother, photographer and former journalist Tabitha Soren, remembered her daughter as a “fighter”. “She had a fire in her that people could feel when she walked into the room,” she told the Chronicle. “She used her intensity to uplift everyone around her and she tried so hard in everything she did. When she got there she was going to show off 150 percent.” A relative of Schulz told the Chronicle that he and Lewis were high school sweethearts. After graduating from Berkeley High School in 2020, Lewis continued to attend Pomona College, where she reportedly intended to major in neuroscience and play on the softball team. A statement shared on Instagram on behalf of the team Lily, “This news saddens us all in the Sagehens family. Not only was Dixie a decorated athlete and impeccable student, she was an incredible human being. Dixie cared about each of her teammates, doing her best to bond with them. everyone during this difficult year. We will honor his memory every day, playing every game with Dixie in our hearts. All our thoughts and love are with the Lewis family during this tragic time. ”







