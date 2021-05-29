In Prince Philips’ noisy male-only Thursday club, where his bachelor party took place





The Duke of Edinburgh was best known as the Queen’s staunchest supporter, who stood by her side during their 73-year marriage. But Prince Philip is said to have escaped royal life every week and let his hair down in the now infamous men’s group. The Thursday Club, which was immortalized in Netflix hit The Crown, would see the prince and his pals reunite at the Wheelers oyster and seafood restaurant on Old Compton Street in Soho, where more drinking was reportedly held. than to eat. The club would take place on a separate floor from the restaurant, away from the general public, with six circular tables set up in a lavish dining room.





(Image: Getty Images)

One of the only existing photos of the late prince with his friends – many of whom are said to have been part of the Thursday club afterwards – was taken on the night of his bachelor party. A royal source told The Sun in 2020 that the EVG dined on foie gras, turtle soup, mixed grills and suzette pancakes. They said: “Rumor has it that after Philips’ stag dinner reached the pudding stage, the all-male gathering was joined by a group of 10 attractively dressed women who draped themselves around the prince and his guests, including Philips’ uncle Earl Mountbatten. “ The source added that Prince Philip was also encouraged to join the club by Michael Parker, with whom he had enjoyed a friendship since 1942, when she served alongside him as young lieutenants on destroyers during World War II.





(Image: Daily Mirror)

The source added that Prince Philip was also encouraged to join the club by Michael Parker, with whom he had enjoyed a friendship since 1942, when she served alongside him as young lieutenants on destroyers during World War II. In 1996, the late journalist Miles Kington wrote in The Independent: “I think I’m probably one of the last surviving members of the old Thursday Club, the gang of buddies the Duke of Edinburgh used to bring together. around him in the 1950s to have some fun away from his serious life at Buckingham Palace. “





(Image: Daily Mirror)

Mr Kington recalled that there would be 10 or 15 members present on a normal night with members including the Marquess of Milford Haven, Prince Philips’ cousin and the best man at his wedding; Lord Louis Mountbatten, uncle Philips and Hungarian author Arthur Koestler. Bright Young Things photographer Cecil Beaton; the poet John Betjemen; Arthur Christiansen, former editor of the Daily Express; Larry Adler playing his mouth organ in the corner and “every now and then the Kray twins might even show up.” According to Tatler, Philip was first introduced to the club by his good friend Baron Nahum, a company photographer, with the help of actor James Robertson Justice and several others. Baron is said to have originally founded the Thursday Club and often hosted parties in his Mayfair apartment. One of the few extant photographs of club lunches, was taken by Nahum in November 1947, at a rally to toast Philip on his engagement to the future queen.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos