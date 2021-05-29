Desperately seeking lifeguards for the Hamptons pools





Email advocacy began in April. Pool lifeguard needed, a reading. A beach club offered $ 200 a day and a room in Southampton. Another, the Hampton Boathouses, offered to pay an additional $ 2 per hour. While lifeguards are still in high demand in the Hamptons, this year the shortage is worse in every way due to the lack of affordable housing, restrictions on seasonal workers and the closure of aquatic programs. I haven’t received any response from the announcements, said Mark OLoughlin, 46, who runs a few pools on Long Island including the Hampton Boathouses in Hampton Bays, NY I didn’t think I would have a hard time finding guards , but there is clearly a shortage. Many businesses in the Hamptons depend on lifeguards, including yacht clubs, party planners, and resorts. And if a pool can’t hire enough lifeguards for the season, there are ripple effects.

Beach clubs could be forced to close their pools. Aquatic aerobics classes could be suspended. And all those children’s birthday parties could be called off.

The shortage has already been felt. The YMCA of East Hampton has been forced to reduce its hours of operation this spring due to a shortage of lifeguards. When you pay beach club dues, you expect certain perks, said Ellen Levitsky, 63, a member of the Water Mill Beach Club, a private club in Water Mill, New York, who faces to the ocean. A lifeguard seven days a week is one of them. Many members believe the numbers thinking that if we don’t have lifeguards we may need a refund. Part of the shortage comes from the region’s stratospheric real estate market, making it unaffordable for many lifeguards. The market tightened further when well-heeled New Yorkers fled to the Hamptons during the pandemic.

A finished basement room in East Hampton these days could rent for $ 3,000 per month during the summer, while a lifeguard can expect to make around $ 2,800 per month during that time. It’s a far cry from, say, the early 2000s, when it wasn’t unusual for young lifeguards to pay $ 1,000 to share a no-frills house with a dozen roommates for the summer. They might barely break even at the end of the season, but at least they got to work at the beach. (I know this from local accounts and my experience as a volunteer lifeguard on the beaches in Southampton village.) Local politicians have also put pressure on rescuers. In an effort to tighten the party scene, the cities of East Hampton and Southampton, which include the Hamptons, have curtailed summer actions in recent years. The evolution of the labor market is exacerbating the shortage. Grocery stores, including Stop & Shop, now pay $ 17- $ 19 per hour for entry stations, which is comparable to what many clubs pay their lifeguards, while offering more regular hours and no certification requirement. And then there’s the pandemic, which ended lifeguard certification programs last spring. The Red Cross only certified 51,811 lifeguards in the country between January and April 2020, up from 98,570 the same period the year before, according to Stephanie Shook, its aquatic program manager. Certifications are valid for two years.

Fortunately, the shortage mainly applies to private pool lifeguards; the cities of East Hampton and Southampton are confident they can get enough ocean lifeguards for the season.

In anticipation of this summer need, the Red Cross redesigned and updated its training course and courses, and offered virtual sessions where possible. However, when it comes to saving lives, not everything can be done online. You can’t have someone tested in a hold with a mask on, said Eileen Knauer, spokesperson for the YMCA Long Island, which oversees the area. It is simply not possible. But I can’t allow someone to be recertified unless I can physically see that they can handle the test.

