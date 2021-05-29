Netflix Producer Strongly Refutes Historical Claims of Sexual Misconduct





A producer who was ditched by Netflix after allegations of sexual misconduct has said he strongly refutes the charges against him. The anonymous producer has been banned from one of the streaming giant titles after being made aware of the historic allegations, which predate the current Netflix project. Bafta also suspended the industry figure after being presented with what she described as very serious and detailed allegations. To close



The academy said they also referred the case to the police (Jonathan Brady / PA) The academy said they also referred the case to the police (Jonathan Brady / PA) Netflix and Bafta said they shared the information with police. A statement from the producer said: I have been made aware of allegations made against me regarding inappropriate conduct towards women dating back several years. From the summaries provided to me, I understand that many of these accusations are made anonymously and are patently false. I haven’t had a single complaint in decades of working in the media industry. I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part and firmly refute the allegations made to me. I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women in my professional life and will do whatever is necessary to protect and / or restore my reputation. I will also cooperate with all formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my lawyers. A Netflix spokesperson said: On Monday we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our titles. While the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately took him out of production and referred the matter to the police. A spokeswoman for Bafta said: We were presented with a number of very serious and detailed allegations about one person and although we are not their employer, we immediately made the decision to suspend their membership. Bafta is an artistic charity and does not have the authority to investigate historical abuse allegations, which is why we referred the matter to the police. The behavior these accounts allege is heinous, in total opposition to Bafta’s values ​​and has no place in our industry. Trade magazine Broadcast first reported the story, claiming that the email contained very serious allegations from a number of people. Download the Sunday World app Download the free app now for all the latest Sunday news, crime, Irish showbiz and sports. Available on Apple and Android devices









