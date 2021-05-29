Languages ​​of Truth by Salman Rushdie reviews deep insights and platitudes | Testing

The the inspiration for Midnight children came to Salman Rushdie on a backpacking trip to India. This was in 1974, and he had just received an advance of 700 for his first novel, Grimus. But he still saw himself as an apprentice novelist who worked part-time for an advertising agency in London. He extended his lead over four months of travel, hardening it into 15 hours of buses and humble inns, reconnecting with the country he had known as a child. Coming home made him reconsider a minor character in an old story: a snotty nosed Bombay boy, Saleem Sinai, born at the exact time of India’s independence, whose fate aggressively mirrored the timeline of events. major in the subcontinent. The new novel would tell the story not of a life, but of a nation.

Rushdie has written here and there before about his rookie years, and he’s writing them again in his new collection of essays, Languages of the truth. This time he prefigures the story with the memory of having lunched with the American writer Eudora Welty in London, a year later. Midnight children won the Booker Prize. During the meal, Rushdie ended up asking Welty about William Faulkner. How did she perceive the Nobel Prize winner, who had lived his life in Mississippi as Welty? Did she think of him as one of the writers closest to her? Weltys’ response was caustic: I’m from Jackson, she said. He’s from Oxford. Its miles away.

The Weltys accolade was lost on Rushdie, as it would have been on the South Asian generation of English-language novelists (characterized by their rallying cry Empire Writes Back) who came of age in the 1980s and 1990s. Most of these writers responded to the western subcontinent’s long history of exoticizing by effectively exoticizing the subcontinent themselves. Tropes widely associated with gods of whole countries, garish weddings, oral tales, crowds, spices, the Kama Sutra were erected as markers of an asserted diasporic identity, representative of disparate cultures and societies. The Indian English in which they claimed to write was hardly ever used to record subliminal changes or to deepen a point of view. The priority was to cleanse the language of the taint of colonizers, either through a peppering of untranslated words or with chaotically stacked clauses that seemingly mimicked the noise of home life. Proofreading Midnight children Last year I was struck by how the problem of double consciousness, inevitable in characters growing up immediately after British rule, is resolved by avoiding interiority first.

Many old rhythms run through the essays of this new book, at least on the first 200 pages. There is the same impenetrable sense of wonder about storytelling that is difficult for the reader to share in the age of fake news and social media algorithms. There’s the same simple nostalgia for growing up in Bombay 70 years ago: how young Rushdie was obsessed with fairy tales and fables, how they all fueled the magical realism of his novels. The rare occasions of vulnerability, the too late discovery, for example, that her charming grandfather had in fact been a pedophile are suppressed in parentheses, snubbed for a more appetizing tale. In a play written after the death of Philip Roth, Rushdie admires the author of Complaint from Portnoys for having started as a literary revolutionary and diversifying, with late novels, into political prescience. Rushdies’ trajectory has been different: the effusive ambition of his early work has run out of steam. The trademark phrases, once full of hints and flashy turns, are now filled with chatty platitudes.

Rushdie is as comfortable with the morality of children’s stories as he is recalling his friendship with Carrie Fisher

The Roth essay also reveals a subconscious transformation: more often than not, when Rushdie uses the first-person plural in this volume, he’s talking about those who live in the United States like him. The Bombay boy has traveled far: Cambridge, London, the decade spent in hiding after the Satanic verses fatwa, then the transatlantic jump. If he attributes his Indian childhood to his literary moorings, it was in England that he learned to write, found the perfect attic for writers and, more importantly, found the distance necessary to reflect on his first themes: displacement, the childhood, the nation, the stories within. stories, prehistory of Islam. Whether this was the time he went to college in the ’60s and discovered civil rights, the power of flowers and girls, or later hanging out with Harold Pinter and Christopher Hitchens on the London Literary Tour, his prose still shines while evoking scenes from his interlude in Great Britain.

Twenty of the essays in this collection have been adapted from public lectures and lectures. The number is in sync with the number Rushdie is cutting into this century: not so much a novelist who happens to be famous, but a staple in the pages of culture, more in the news for his opinions than his work. There was a time when he called the writer Mo Yan a patsy for the Chinese government. Or the mess that seems to ensue whenever he admits he couldn’t finish Middlemarch. Rushdie is just as comfortable with the morality of children’s stories as he is with recounting his friendship with Carrie Fisher. In an essay on adaptations of novels to the screen, he can switch from Satyajit Ray to Lolita at Slumdog Millionaire, and also reveal that he has been invited to appear on Dance with the stars.

These days, Rushdie lives in Manhattan and teaches at New York University. In 2004 he became the president of PEN America, and a section collects the speeches he gave at their fundraisers and events, driven by the need to pay for the support he received during the years of fatwa . Here, Rushdie passionately denounces the arrest of Ai Weiwei in China in 2011 and denounces the rise of Hindu supremacy in Modis India. At the height of the Trump administration, he denounced the impunity with which a government of billionaires and bankers was able to dismiss its opponents as elites.

But Rushdies activism has its blind spots. After 2020, it’s easy to forget her regular TV appearances with fellow atheist extremist colleagues Hitchens and Richard Dawkins, their provocations through the years George W Bush and Barack Obama over whether Muslim women can choose to wear the veil, or their insistence that terrorist attacks by groups like al-Qaida and the Islamic State has somehow proven the militancy of modern Islam. Knowing He Supported US Attack on Afghanistan, a New York Times op-ed he wrote after 9/11 was headlined Yes, it’s about the Islam undermines the strength of its reflections on freedom and truth. Now he fearfully admits that he couldn’t have foreseen the secularization of religious extremism before Trump.

Have these public beliefs altered his literary judgment? How else to explain the thin veneer that covers these pieces, the jokes and breakouts that work quite well in conversation but rarely on the page? A remark about Bob Dylan becomes an opportunity to work with words taken from his most popular lyrics. A riff on Roth and comedy sparks speculation that Dave Chappelle is Portnoys’ African-American child. With Rushdie, deep glimpses are invariably followed by something tapping, and sometimes the glimpses themselves aren’t as revealing as they would like us to think. It is disappointing to see him inform his readers that the word novel also refers to something new, or: We can be, we are, several selves at the same time.

And yet, just when you think his late flair has taken hold, you meet a different, more private Rushdie. The last 50 pages featuring articles on painters, photographers and personal ephemera contain probably the best non-fiction he has written in years. Rushdie is an insightful art critic, stirred by both Mughal-era fabric paintings and the contemporary silhouettes of Kara Walkers. Reading the letters of the artist Amrita Sher-Gils, he notices a sensitivity that naturally leads towards melancholy and the tragic. Halfway through a memoir on celebrating Christmas as an atheist, he remembers climbing onto the roof of Kings College Chapel in Cambridge. The sentences carefully rise to the intensity of these moments. Rushdie is happy to record what he sees and feels. You feel that he has arrived in a new place after a long standoff and you hope it is a sign of good things to come.