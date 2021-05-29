Jennifer Aniston Almost Loses Friendship Role Due to Past Engagements | Entertainment





Jennifer Aniston almost lost her role in Friends due to another sitcom. The 52-year-old actress rose to fame playing Rachel Green on the hit sitcom which ran for 10 years between 1994 and 2004, but has now revealed that she almost had to give up the breakout role due to previous engagements. . Jennifer was already appearing in Muddling Through when she auditioned for Rachel, and Friends director James Burrows has said the rival sitcom will likely be picked up for another season just despite the Friends launch. She said, “Indeed, they [the show] actually done. They picked it up just for three episodes. And that’s when other girls and then Friends had a moment of, Ooh, we should start having a backup for Rachel. ‘” Not only did we learn that the hit series might need a possible replacement for Jennifer, but the actress says even her own friends wanted to snatch the role from her. She added, “I remember my friends calling me saying, I’m auditioning for Rachel. Will you help me with the… ‘And I was like, what? What?” Jennifer then made the life-changing decision to ask a producer if she could quit her role as Madeline Cooper on the short-lived series and play Rachel Green instead. The producer shared a few choice words with her that turned out to be extremely untrue, and Jennifer is grateful that she never listened to her advice. She told Gayle King during an appearance on SiriusXM Gayle King in the House, “That’s when he said, I saw this Friends show, I saw this show. J “ve seen the pilot. That won’t make you a star. This show will make you a star. And then the rest is history.” Jennifer recently reunited with her Friends co-stars for a special reunion for HBO Max.

