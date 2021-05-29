Curator’s Profile: Michael Lombardi West Hollywood Planning Commission

WEHOville is proud to present to you the new voices of our community who sit on our commissions and boards. Commissioner Lombardi is one of two at-large members of West Hollywood’s most prestigious commission.

Michael grew up in Albany, New York and graduated from Penn State University with a major in architectural engineering and a major in lighting. After graduating from Penn State, he began his career in New York City. One of the projects he had the opportunity to work on was the redevelopment of the World Trade Center.

“It was a really special experience to help rebuild Lower Manhattan. In particular, working on Santiago Calatravas WTC Hub (The Oculus) was a unique experience. I started building some of the 3D model lighting calculations as an intern in 2006, and after working on the project for over 8 years, it opened in 2016 a full decade after touching the designs for the first time.

Seven years ago, he moved to West Hollywood to land a new associate position at the Sean Lighting Company. He started out as an associate designer and was quickly promoted to senior associate and recently became an associate director.

We met on Zoom and Michael reflected on one of his first inspirations to be on the Planning Commission. He had just moved to West Hollywood from New York. His job at Sean Lighting had a project before the Beverly Hills Planning Commission. Conversations came and went between the board and the directors. Michael invited the Council to meet at the premises and find a solution.

“Lighting is not something you feel in a presentation,” he said. “The lighting is mysterious. You can’t touch the light. But you certainly experience it ”

The city council met on the site and collaborated on the solution.

The little boy from Albany, New York, grew up reflecting on his grandfather’s stories. Her grandfather was a project manager working on the campus development master plan for the State of New York University at Albany.

“He was telling me stories about the project and I would say he got me interested in architecture and design as soon as I could walk. The campus was “in the classical but spatial era,” Brutalist-style architecture by Edward Durell Stone.

One of Michael’s architectural inspirations is the late Edward Fickett.

“Fickett is the sick hero who was ‘the people’s architect’ because he wasn’t afraid to build houses for the middle class. He built houses and apartments with his distinctive mid-century touch that were affordable and open with vaulted ceilings and plenty of daylight to bring in the outdoors.

Michael described the architecture and lighting as if it were a symphony orchestra.

“I love the mid-century all around, but the other aesthetic that I love is Japanese architecture throughout history but contemporary Japanese architecture in terms of lighting. It incorporates a soft and diffused light. If you think of Japanese paper lanterns, buildings can also be an extension of them. The spaces will glow and shine within each other and appear to glow from within. Also embracing the naturalness and imperfections in the design. Having that austere minimalism associated with Japanese minimalism.

At this point a tear touched my eye as if I had witnessed Beethoven’s glow.

It was clear throughout our interview that Michael was gentle and reserved. He called it “Quiet Architect Syndrome”.

“We all have obstacles in life and I have come to see it as a strength. If you walk into a room with 100% intensity, where are you going to go from there? How do you get someone’s attention when you really need it? “

“I like to think of myself as a creative thinker and problem solver. As planning commissioner, I ask: how can we build smarter? I believe that it begins, above all, by listening to the community to understand its needs and concerns. WeHo is a place where everyone is welcome, and I want to make sure that we provide a space to listen and advocate for our various needs. I hope that as a city we will continue to focus on sustainability in design, including creating more green spaces. It is also important to encourage development that activates the experience at the street level, to create an interaction between buildings and the community and to offer meeting spaces. This has the added benefit of ensuring the safety of streets and neighborhoods. “

“It is also interesting to note that we cannot rule out the permanence of architecture. What we build today will likely be here longer than any of us, which is why we need to encourage projects to be smart: sustainable, forward thinking, and serve the community well. I hope to create a dialogue with the developers and designers to ensure that the projects get the best possible result. West Hollywood is a creative community and I hope to inspire people to do their best.

As Planning Commissioner, Michael has agreed to serve on two of the most important sub-committees of the Planning Division.

“By the time it gets to the Planning Commission, the project is largely complete, so I’m excited to be working on the Design Review Subcommittee to help with the process.”

He also volunteered to work on Sunset Blvd. billboard subcommittee where he can use his expertise to balance billboard lights and residents’ concerns.

Michael lives in Center City with his three-year-old partner Matthew Brinkmoeller.

“Matthew has been an incredible influence in my life. He works at the Los Angeles LGBT Center and is associate director of foundations and institutional relations. I can’t think of anyone smarter, kinder, and committed to diversity and inclusion. He challenges me every day to be a better person and is one of the best listeners I have ever met.

Traveling is one of Michael’s favorite things to do when he finds the time and is not working. He has spent time in Paris and London, Istanbul, Tel Aviv and more. He also lived in Rome for a short time.

Then the important question. Do you think that developers should be allowed to make a donation to the town planning commissioner who goes to city council?

His answer was simple: “No”. During his talks with members of the city council, one of them asked: “Are you going to run for the city council?”

The extent of the responsibility had not yet set in. He didn’t really realize the importance of this job until he got here.

“I live a very private life and I am by no means a politician. I’m just passionate about design and community building. While I hesitate to be featured in a WEHOville article, I understand that the community may want to know who I am and understand my values. I also want to let residents know that I am available to hear their needs and that I will always be accessible.

“Thank you, Commissioner Lombardi, for sharing you with us all!