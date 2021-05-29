No homecoming will kick off Sonys’ shared Marvel Universe plan

Sony reveals that Spider-Man: No Way Home could kick off Sony’s shared Marvel Universe, dissipating years of tension to make an MCU crossover possible.
Sony Exec, SanfordPanitch, hinted that Sony’s shared Marvel Universe plan will kick off with Spider-Man: No Coming HomeFor years, Sony’s film rights to Marvel Spider Manhave been a convoluted web of tension and confusion, but by far the most interesting part of the Spider-Man rights saga has been when Sony and Marvel collaborated to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. The deal brought viewers a slew of movies set in the MCU, with Tom Holland taking on the role of Spider-Man for six films. Shared ownership has raised an interesting idea that MCU’s Holland can technically appear in Sony’s Marvel movies.
Keep scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Meanwhile, Sony also continued to develop and expand its own MarvelUniverse. Venom was released in 2018, and its sequel will debut in 2021. Kraven the hunter will debut in 2023 and will star former MCU-Quicksilver Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Taylor-Johnson’s casting is likely a coincidence, but it’s an interesting connection between the MCU and Sony. Meanwhile, SonySpider-Man: Into the Multiverse, has alreadyDespite the connections, teasing, and open possibilities, fans have long waited for a clear answer as to whether and when the MCU and Sony Pictures characters would actually cross paths.
Related: How Spider-Man’s Identity Can Turn MJ Into Mary Jane Watson In Any Way At Home
As reported by Variety, Sony Exec, Panitch, suggested that Spider-Man3 While tackling the current tensions and obstacles that keep the MCU Spider-Man from appearing in Sony’s Marvel films, Panitch revealed that they have a plan, which he thinks fans are starting to understand. Sparing the details, he said tensions will be resolved and things will be much clearer when Spider-Man3 press releases. Check out his statement below:
There is actually a plan. I think now maybe it’s getting a little clearer to people where they were going and I think when No Way Home releases even more will be revealed. [Feige]. There is an amazing sandbox to play with. We want these MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because it’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think it’s the same on their side. But we have a great relationship. There are a lot of opportunities, I think, that are going to arise.
Panitch was careful not to give fans too many clues as to how this tension is going to be resolved, but the gist of his statement is that something is going to happen inSpider-Man 3 This may open the door to a shared Marvel Universe, which, of course, immediately brings fans back to the rumor that Spider-Man3 will introduce the multiverse and star former Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire.Although Garfield has denied any involvement, the theory has always been supported with the return of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock for Spider-Man 3 and by WandaVision setting up the multiverse, Panitch suggested thatThe requirements will also contain answers, which begs the question of whether Sony’s previous and upcoming Marvel movies are all connected to the MCU in a way that will become clearer over time.
Although it remains to be seen how exactlySpider-Man 3 will set up the shared universe, Panitch seems pretty confident about the future. This is a far cry from the years when Sony and Marvel fought for Holland, fought for Spider-Man, and almost completely pulled Spider-Man out of the MCU. The sudden reconciliation and the decision to continue sharing the character has long made fans suspect that there was something big behind the scenes. However, this is big news not only for the crossover films that could ensue, but also for the hope it raises for Holland as its six-film contract with Marvel ends in Spider-Man: No Coming Home. If the third episode of Spider-Man really opens the doors for Spider-Man to switch between universes, this might not be the last time Holland appears on screen as Spider-Man.
More: Why Kraven Will Be Different From Sony’s Other Spider-Man Movie Villains
Source: Variety
Marvel’s delays make 2023 the first year with five MCU movie releases
About the Author
Rachel Ulatowski (25 articles published)
Rachel Ulatowski is a freelance film and television writer for Screen Rant. She strives to bring readers the latest news on the shows and movies that are important to them. She is an aspiring, self-sufficient writer, with a pending historical publication and experience working for a mass media company. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Marvel, DC, Star Wars and Doctor Who, writing, reading and spending time with her Yorkie, Jobi.
More from Rachel Ulatowski
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos