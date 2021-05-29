No homecoming will kick off Sonys’ shared Marvel Universe plan

Sony Exec, SanfordPanitch, hinted that Sony’s shared Marvel Universe plan will kick off with Spider-Man: No Coming HomeFor years, Sony’s film rights to Marvel Spider Manhave been a convoluted web of tension and confusion, but by far the most interesting part of the Spider-Man rights saga has been when Sony and Marvel collaborated to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. The deal brought viewers a slew of movies set in the MCU, with Tom Holland taking on the role of Spider-Man for six films. Shared ownership has raised an interesting idea that MCU’s Holland can technically appear in Sony’s Marvel movies.

Meanwhile, Sony also continued to develop and expand its own MarvelUniverse. Venom was released in 2018, and its sequel will debut in 2021. Kraven the hunter will debut in 2023 and will star former MCU-Quicksilver Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Taylor-Johnson’s casting is likely a coincidence, but it’s an interesting connection between the MCU and Sony. Meanwhile, SonySpider-Man: Into the Multiverse, has alreadyDespite the connections, teasing, and open possibilities, fans have long waited for a clear answer as to whether and when the MCU and Sony Pictures characters would actually cross paths.

As reported by Variety, Sony Exec, Panitch, suggested that Spider-Man3 While tackling the current tensions and obstacles that keep the MCU Spider-Man from appearing in Sony’s Marvel films, Panitch revealed that they have a plan, which he thinks fans are starting to understand. Sparing the details, he said tensions will be resolved and things will be much clearer when Spider-Man3 press releases. Check out his statement below:

There is actually a plan. I think now maybe it’s getting a little clearer to people where they were going and I think when No Way Home releases even more will be revealed. [Feige]. There is an amazing sandbox to play with. We want these MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because it’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think it’s the same on their side. But we have a great relationship. There are a lot of opportunities, I think, that are going to arise.

Panitch was careful not to give fans too many clues as to how this tension is going to be resolved, but the gist of his statement is that something is going to happen inSpider-Man 3 This may open the door to a shared Marvel Universe, which, of course, immediately brings fans back to the rumor that Spider-Man3 will introduce the multiverse and star former Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire.Although Garfield has denied any involvement, the theory has always been supported with the return of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock for Spider-Man 3 and by WandaVision setting up the multiverse, Panitch suggested thatThe requirements will also contain answers, which begs the question of whether Sony’s previous and upcoming Marvel movies are all connected to the MCU in a way that will become clearer over time.

Although it remains to be seen how exactlySpider-Man 3 will set up the shared universe, Panitch seems pretty confident about the future. This is a far cry from the years when Sony and Marvel fought for Holland, fought for Spider-Man, and almost completely pulled Spider-Man out of the MCU. The sudden reconciliation and the decision to continue sharing the character has long made fans suspect that there was something big behind the scenes. However, this is big news not only for the crossover films that could ensue, but also for the hope it raises for Holland as its six-film contract with Marvel ends in Spider-Man: No Coming Home. If the third episode of Spider-Man really opens the doors for Spider-Man to switch between universes, this might not be the last time Holland appears on screen as Spider-Man.

