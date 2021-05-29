Heather Morris says Naya Rivera is ‘the only person honest’ about Lea Michele’s ‘Glee’ behavior :: WRAL.com





– Heather Morris says she had negative reactions last summer for speaking out about Lea Michele’s alleged bad behavior on the set of “Glee.” Morris appeared on the most recent episode of the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast to promote a scripted, true-crime podcast in which she appears and produced, titled “The Bystanders.” In June 2020, “Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of creating a bad working environment on the set of the hit show, which led to Michele apologizing over her verified Instagram account. At the time, several stories were swirling around the internet alleging that Michele had been less than a great colleague on the musical series, which ran from 2009 to 2015. Morris said she took the flack for being “cryptic” last year after Morris tweeted, “was she rude to work with? Absolutely” about Michele. “And I’m like, ‘Guys, she’s pregnant, and this stuff is going around,’” Morris told Pellegrino. “It’s true and I don’t know if we may have been bullied and it’s a typical victim thing to do is blame yourself, what people were saying.” Michele was expecting her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich, at the time. Morris said the stories about Michele were true, but “the only person who was honest about it was Naya (Rivera)”, adding: “it was something very quiet on set” and which Morris didn’t mean that it was his place to say anything at the time. “We absolutely could have stood up and went to Fox executives and told them what we thought of the situation, and nobody really did,” Morris said. “And now we live in a culture where it’s okay to go and do things like that, when I think a lot of people were very scared.” Rivera died of drowning in July 2020 after missing on a boat ride with her then 4-year-old son. She was 33 years old. CNN has reached out to representatives for Michele for comment.

