Thanos was right: the Marvel universe must die

The Marvel Cinematic Universe represents one of cinemas' greatest feats in world building and epic storytelling. Now is the time to destroy it.

After more than a decade and 23 films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way. When Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark assembled his first suit in 2008Iron Man, few fans could have imagined his journey ultimately culminating in Captain America leading an army of Avengers in the battle against Thanos for mastery of the Infinity Stones. Thanks to Marvel Studios’ continued commitment to growing their cinematic universe, bolstered by their incredible continued success, the MCU is now a much more complex and densely populated place than audiences originally thought possible. But with the Infinity Saga now over and new generations of fans to consider, Marvel’s next best move could involve the death of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the comic book world that the MCU is inspired by, occasional continuity reboots are quite common. Sometimes it’s events in the universe that leave a lasting mark on the world of heroes, other times entire universes are revised and revived from the ground up. The Marvel Universe has seen its fair share of both forms of reboot, with events likeInfinite (Jonathan Hickman, Jim Cheung, Jerome Opea, Dustin Weaver) change the status quo, as 2015Secret wars(Jonathan Hickman, Esad Ribi) saw the Marvel Multiverse wiped out and replaced with an all-new patchwork reality. Now, maybe it’s time for the MCU to follow suit.

Avengers: Endgame saw Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) meet their respective disappearances, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) time travel to old age and retirement, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) leave Earth for a bit of soul-searching and The Hulk ( Mark Ruffalo) become more of a thinker than a brawler. As a result of that, it’s fair to say that the MCU is already undergoing a soft reboot. New heroes come to the fore, old coats are passed on – Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has ditched the Falcon moniker to become Captain America, while Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is set to become the new Thor’s. next year. Thor: love and thunder–and the MCU’s horizons go beyond Thanos’ blueprints. While all of this makes Phase 4 of the MCU a great place to start for new audiences, it could also be a good time for a more radical overhaul of Marvel’s on-screen continuity.

With the MCU in a post-Blip state of uncertainty and projects likeWandaVision and the next one Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opening the door to the possibilities of distorting stories, aSecret wars-style restart could help re-solidify the state of the MCU. As in the comic book arc, Marvel could explore the destruction of the entire multiverse, with a new reality emerging from its ashes. Such a storyline may require the annihilation of the current MCU to pave the way for a new cinematic universe, using the same beloved cast, but without the story baggage of years of history, which can be daunting for them. new viewers. This could give Marvel more freedom to reinvent characters, redefine their relationships with each other, and rethink the universe in a way that better allows them to tell stories about a new generation of characters.

Much like in Marvel’s comic continuity reboots, new or less developed characters could be given bigger roles, and characters that were not previously part of the MCU, such as the X-Men, could be introduced and integrated. retroactively in the history of the MCU. Additionally, the formation of new superhero squads, such as the upcoming Avengers roster and the Young Avengers, could be speeded up to get those squads established and ready to go in subsequent films.

A reboot into the continuity might seem like a radical idea, given the sheer amount of world-building that has happened in the MCU so far, but those continuity shakes have always been part of the comics DNA of Super hero. Rather than simply destroying everything fans have loved about the MCU so far, a reboot of this nature could take the MCU apart and then rebuild it in a form better suited to new fans, new characters, and new adventures.

