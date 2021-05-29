North Hollywood servicemen participate in State Parks Memorial Day for free





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.The California State Park System honors the service of U.S. Veterans and Serving and Reservist members of the U.S. Army this Memorial Day by offering them free Monday entry to participating Golden State parks , including Will Rogers State Historic Park, Antelope Valley Poppy Preserve, Los Angeles State Historic Park and more.

“Thank you to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Armando Quintero, Director of California State Parks. “In their honor, State Parks is giving military members free entry to some of the most amazing places in the California state park system.” There are 280 California State Park units, and of these, 134 offer free entry this Memorial Day.

To qualify for free entry, veterans, active duty and reserve military personnel must present a valid military ID or proof of honorable release. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, State Parks anticipates large crowds this Memorial Day, one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Since January, when the state first lifted its stay-at-home order, State Parks has reopened the majority of its campgrounds, though a few sites, including group campsites, remain closed to the public in due to pandemic, forest fires or other issues. Outdoor day-use spaces remained open, and state parks reopened some indoor facilities such as visitor centers and limited-capacity museums. Here is the current COVID-19 Guidelines when visiting state parks.

Know before you go: before you leave home, check status of the park unit you wish to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in effect. Have a backup plan in case your destination gets crowded. Stay home if you are sick. Plan Ahead: Some washrooms will be temporarily closed to keep up with cleaning schedules. Bring hand soap / sanitizer.

Play Safe: Find Out What precautions to take when exploring the outdoors, especially if this is your first time visiting the State Park System. Keep your distance: avoid the crowds. If there are too many people in a park or beach, please visit us on another day. Wearing a mask: California State Parks continue to follow advice provided by the California Department of Public Health. Everyone: In indoor environments, such as museums and reception centers, a face mask is required regardless of immunization status.

Fully vaccinated individuals: Face masks are not required outdoors, except to attend crowded outdoor events.

Unvaccinated people: Face covers are required outdoors whenever physical distance cannot be maintained. Leave No Trace: Leave areas as you found them by staying on designated trails and packing all trash. Do not disturb wildlife or plants. Find and check the status of california state parks near you.

