Star Wars proves C-3PO is Luke Skywalker’s worst co-pilot

In the first issue of Star Wars Adventures: A Jedi’s Weapon from IDW, Luke learned firsthand how difficult it is to fly with C-3PO as a co-pilot.

It’s safe to say that C-3PO is one of the busiest characters in the Star wars universe. C-3PO has appeared in almost every Star wars movie, and he’s also been a staple in many novels and comics.It stands to reason that C-3PO would have been comfortable with space travel by now, but his most recent adventure inStar Wars Adventures: A Jedi’s Weapon proves the contrary.

Luke had just returned from a mission with the Red Squadron and received new orders upon entering a gas station. Luke had been asked to retrieve the Imperial Communications Logs and hand them over to the rebellion. Luke would not take his X-wing for this mission as the rebels provided him with a Y-wing, which had two seats as Luke would need the help of a translator during his mission. Luke looked annoyed when he learned that the C-3PO would function as his co-pilot.

Climbing aboard the Y Wing, the C-3PO immediately embarked on a tirade about the glory days of space travel.Threepio received a memory wipe after the Clone Wars, so he considers the days of glory are the time betweenRevenge of the Sithand New hope. Luckily for Luke, he was not alone with Threepio, as his trusty droid R2-D2 also accompanied them on their mission, Artoo beeped at Threepio to stop complaining as Luke flew straight into an Imperial frigate.

This sent Threepio into a panic. He announced their impending doom before Luke could even put a plan into action. As Luke and Artoo performed incredible maneuvering feats, Threepio continually screamed about how they were going to die. Luke kept Threepio silent long enough to channel the Force, and the trio escaped relatively unscathed. It still wasn’t good enough for Threepio as he complained even more when Luke decided to delay the mission.

It should be noted how common space travel is for the heroes of the Rebellion. While erasing Threepio’s mind would have erased some of his memories of space battles, his time in the Millennium Falcon and working for the rebellion would have remained. It wouldn’t have been his first time in a space battle, but his words and actions show it.There are even a few occasions when it audibly howls while flying.

On the contrary, R2-D2 has always been the perfect flight companion for Luke. While Luke was visibly annoyed by Threepio’s actions, he relied heavily on Artoo’s help. R2-D2 arguably keeps Luke alive while stealing as much, if not more, than the Force. This helped the two to form an unbreakable bond and led Luke to trust his droid completely.

It doesn’t seem that Star wars The heroes are excited to fly with C-3PO. While he was an essential companion due to his protocol operation, his associates were not at all delighted when he took his place in the cockpit. Even Artoo, Threepio’s closest friend, had to put him back in his place at times, proving that in the entire galaxy, C-3PO is the worst pilot in the back.

