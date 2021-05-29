Star Wars proves C-3PO is Luke Skywalker’s worst co-pilot

In the first issue of Star Wars Adventures: A Jedi’s Weapon from IDW, Luke learned firsthand how difficult it is to fly with C-3PO as a co-pilot.
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Star warsAdventures: The Weapon of a Jedi # 1 by Alec Worley, Ruair Coleman and Chris O’Halloran, on sale now.
It’s safe to say that C-3PO is one of the busiest characters in the Star wars universe. C-3PO has appeared in almost every Star wars movie, and he’s also been a staple in many novels and comics.It stands to reason that C-3PO would have been comfortable with space travel by now, but his most recent adventure inStar Wars Adventures: A Jedi’s Weapon proves the contrary.
Luke had just returned from a mission with the Red Squadron and received new orders upon entering a gas station. Luke had been asked to retrieve the Imperial Communications Logs and hand them over to the rebellion. Luke would not take his X-wing for this mission as the rebels provided him with a Y-wing, which had two seats as Luke would need the help of a translator during his mission. Luke looked annoyed when he learned that the C-3PO would function as his co-pilot.
Keep scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
RELATED: Star Wars: Why Darth Vader REALLY Hates Han Solo and the Rebel Alliance
Climbing aboard the Y Wing, the C-3PO immediately embarked on a tirade about the glory days of space travel.Threepio received a memory wipe after the Clone Wars, so he considers the days of glory are the time betweenRevenge of the Sithand New hope. Luckily for Luke, he was not alone with Threepio, as his trusty droid R2-D2 also accompanied them on their mission, Artoo beeped at Threepio to stop complaining as Luke flew straight into an Imperial frigate.
This sent Threepio into a panic. He announced their impending doom before Luke could even put a plan into action. As Luke and Artoo performed incredible maneuvering feats, Threepio continually screamed about how they were going to die. Luke kept Threepio silent long enough to channel the Force, and the trio escaped relatively unscathed. It still wasn’t good enough for Threepio as he complained even more when Luke decided to delay the mission.
It should be noted how common space travel is for the heroes of the Rebellion. While erasing Threepio’s mind would have erased some of his memories of space battles, his time in the Millennium Falcon and working for the rebellion would have remained. It wouldn’t have been his first time in a space battle, but his words and actions show it.There are even a few occasions when it audibly howls while flying.
RELATED: Star Wars: Luke Skywalker Knew About Yoda BEFORE The Empire Strikes Back
On the contrary, R2-D2 has always been the perfect flight companion for Luke. While Luke was visibly annoyed by Threepio’s actions, he relied heavily on Artoo’s help. R2-D2 arguably keeps Luke alive while stealing as much, if not more, than the Force. This helped the two to form an unbreakable bond and led Luke to trust his droid completely.
It doesn’t seem that Star wars The heroes are excited to fly with C-3PO. While he was an essential companion due to his protocol operation, his associates were not at all delighted when he took his place in the cockpit. Even Artoo, Threepio’s closest friend, had to put him back in his place at times, proving that in the entire galaxy, C-3PO is the worst pilot in the back.
KEEP READING: Star Wars: Forget Obi-Wan & R2-D2, Why Did Uncle Owen Not Recognize C-3PO?
The Hulks’ most disgusting power made a bunch of people [SPOILER] His body
About the Author
Brennan Fielder (92 articles published)
Brennan Fielder is a Kentucky-based video game and comic book author. Brennan has been playing video games from a young age, beating Donkey Kong Country for the first time at the age of 5. As a history buff, Brennan finds himself constantly immersed in the lore and history of Marvel and DC heroes. A University of Kentucky graduate with a bachelor’s degree in audiovisual journalism, Brennan never shies away from hard-hitting stories.
More from Brennan Fielder
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos