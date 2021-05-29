LILY! Bollywood celebrities who had home weddings

MUMBAI: We have seen several Bollywood weddings over time. Some actors marry out of the industry, while others fall in love with their co-stars and get married. Fans never fail to shower their love on their favorite celebrities.

While we are talking about the weddings of Bollywood celebrities, there are few celebrities who got married in their home.

Here are some celebrities who have hosted home weddings.

1. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

One of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, Dia Mirza, has made her mark in terms of acting and cuteness. On the news of her marriage, many fans were extremely happy for her. But did you know that Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi took their Pheras on February 15 with a sunset wedding held on the lawns of the actress’ residential complex?

2. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and daughter of Anil Kapoor wowed fans with her incredible acting skills. The actress married Anand Ahuja in a grand Bollywood-style wedding at her home in Mumbai, surrounded by their families and close friends.

3. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar surely misses us. She is without a doubt one of the best actresses we have in Bollywood. Urmila tied the knot with her handsome Mohsin Akhtar Mir in a small ceremony at her home in Mumbai.

4. Kajol and Ajay Devgan

One of the most beloved Bollywood couples is Kajol and Ajay Devgan. Fans love to see more of this couple as they never fail to give amazing couple goals. Ajay and Kajal didn’t want their marriage to be a big deal, so they decided to get married on the actor’s terrace.

Well, these are a few Bollywood celebrities who have had home weddings. Share your thoughts on this in the comments section below.

