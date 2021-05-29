Netflix After Life producer Charles Hanson denies sexual misconduct allegations

An email containing allegations of abuse was received (Photo: WireImage)

A producer has been dropped Netflix after historical allegations of sexual misconduct, but he has now issued a statement denying the allegations.

Charles Hanson, whose most recent work was the Ricky Gervais show After-Life, has spoken out to say he refutes the claims.

An email seen by The Times contained allegations concerning eleven women, including allegations of sexual assault.

The document stated: Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections and position to trick much younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him.

Sometimes he promises them a star-studded career under his wing, then exploits that trust in frightening and illegal ways.

He then tries to lessen the gravity of what he did by telling us these young women that it wasn’t as bad as it looked, that it was sort of flawless.

After Life was part of the Hansons’ job (Image: Netflix)

He does his best to convince himself and others that this method of operation is good. But we know this is wrong.

Her statement reads: I have been made aware of allegations made against me regarding inappropriate conduct towards women dating back several years.

From the summaries provided to me, I understand that many of these accusations are made anonymously and are patently false.

I haven’t had a single complaint in decades of working in the media industry.

I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part and firmly refute the allegations made to me.

I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women in my professional life and will do whatever is necessary to protect and / or restore my reputation.

I will also cooperate with all formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my lawyers.



Netflix referred the allegations to the police (Image: Netflix)

Her lawyer added: Our client is shocked and appalled by these historic and false allegations of inappropriate conduct towards women.

He maintains that he has never acted inappropriately on any production, or at all, and that he has never received a complaint regarding his conduct over many decades in the media industry.

Our client has worked with and supported hundreds of individuals, including countless women, and has never heard of such allegations before.

For the avoidance of doubt, our client denies any wrongdoing and will do whatever is necessary to restore any damage to their hard-earned professional and personal reputation. He is ready to cooperate fully with any official investigation.

The allegations are described as serious in nature, but they predate the show he was working on for Netflix.

Netflix shared a comment on the case, saying: On Monday we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our titles.

While the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately took him out of production and referred the matter to the police.

A spokesperson for Bafta said: We were presented with a number of very serious and detailed allegations about one person and although we are not their employer, we immediately made the decision to suspend their membership.

Bafta is an artistic charity and does not have the authority to investigate historical abuse allegations, which is why we referred the matter to the police.

The behavior these accounts allege is heinous, in total opposition to Bafta’s values ​​and has no place in our industry.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Netflix for further comment.

