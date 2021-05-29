Too many Lion King fans had no idea this iconic actor is voicing the original Zazu





Even though it’s been almost three decades since the original Disney animation The Lion King has become one of the greatest animated critical hits of all time, there are fans who are only now making a bizarre discovery about one of the voice actors in the classic film. It seems that while it is well known that the cast included many famous faces, some people hardly realize that Zazu’s voice is none other than Mister Bean actor Rowan Atkinson. I’ve always loved playing “guess the voice” while watching animated movies, so this news doesn’t surprise me, but it looks like unlike James Earl Jones, whose distinctive tone gave Mufasa such an iconic voice. that it couldn’t be replaced in the 2019 live-action remake, the participation of 66-year-old Atkinson was something that went unnoticed by many, only justifiable by throwing in consideration that , as Mister Bean, he does not speak a lot. However, for anyone familiar with Atkinson’s other works such as Black viper, the Johnny English films or its tours in the tastes of Love in fact and Four weddings and a funeral, there really is no excuse. RELATED: The Lion King 2 Storyline Receives High Praise From Director Barry Jenkins Whether it’s just an American thing, or just one of those truly unusual life anomalies, it seems a TikTok video posted by movie buff Ryan__M, in which he declared his disbelief at the discovery, sparked quite a stir. wave of fans eager to add their own surprise in the comments posted on the video. The characteristics of the short clip Rowan atkinson read the role of Zazu during the song “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King”, and has been viewed over 2 million times on the popular social media app. Among the comments, user Raiganlegge00 said “How did I not know that ??”, while Stephmcintoshx added: “Omg 30 and just found out.” and Romeo I’m Waiting said, “I thought his voice was familiar – it all makes sense now.” For those unfamiliar with the stellar cast involved in the original animated classic, let me go over some of the other voices that may sound familiar. Whoopi Goldberg and the voice of Whinnie the Pooh, Jim Cummings, lent their voices to Shenzi and Ed the Hyenas respectively, while comedy actor Nathan Lane played meerkat, Timon. Plus, there are even some who missed the fact that Matthew Broderick was playing adult Simba. Yes, it’s true. I’m sure there are people who have managed to go decades without being aware of other big stars who have voiced some of the most beloved Disney animated characters of the past. Like most of the actors in the original version of the The Lion KingRowan Atkinson did not reprise his role in the live-action remake, passing the role of Zazu to John Oliver who managed to keep some of Atkinson’s nuances alive while providing his own take on voice. Are you one of those people who are surprised by some of the people behind the voices or is it all just something you took for granted and was common knowledge? Subjects: The Lion King

