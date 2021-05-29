Freddy Daruwala Seeks Role in Shah Rukh Khan Production After Reports of Kartik Aaryans Release | Entertainment News





Freddy Daruwala tweeted Shah Rukh Khan, seeking a role in his production, Freddy. It comes amid reports of Kartik Aaryans ousting from the film. Tagging Shah Rukh, his Red Chillies Entertainment banner and director Ajay Bahl, Freddy Daruwala wrote on Twitter, Hey @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk and #ajaybahl. In case you are looking for the real Freddie, here I am !! I promise you, 100% original and true to his art !! If you want, give it a try! #freddie. Explaining his tweet, Freddy Daruwala told a major daily, I wrote this because I want the project badly, and I also believe I can play the part and would justify it. Since I don't know how to reach them personally, I chose social networks. I even asked them to test me if they wanted a particular role. In a video shared on his YouTube channel earlier this week, business analyst Komal Nahta reported that Kartik was ousted from Freddy, for not giving dates for the film. According to Komal, Kartik also let the creators know that he was not happy with the script, having initially lit it green. When told that the director didn't want to make any changes to the script, the actor would have wanted him replaced. Also Read: Kamaal R Khan Criticizes Mika Singh As Publicity Hungry Chirkut Singer After Being Called Gadha By Him Kartik has yet to comment on the rumors. Last month, reports suggested that he had been excluded from the production of Karan Johars Dostana 2, due to his unprofessional behavior. Without confirming or denying the speculations, Dharma Productions released a statement saying it would recast the film. Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we are going to recast Dostana 2, directed by Collin DCunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon, read it. Freddy Daruwala made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi-star Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, in which he played the antagonist. He has since starred in films such as Commando 2 and Race 3.

