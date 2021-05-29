Tourism Benefits Galveston Residents Too | Business





Part of what makes a Galveston resident so special is that we live in a place where other people are vacationing. And where there are millions of people on vacation, there are great restaurants, attractions and events for visitors and residents. Of course, there are downsides to living in a small town that draws large crowds. But for many, it’s worth taking a different route to get to work or the grocery store. We get to live near the beach. As the body responsible for promoting and managing Galvestons’ tourism product, the Park Council has made great strides in balancing the needs of the community and its residents with the expectations of visitors. Overnight visitors to the island pay the hotel occupancy tax which goes to the park council for tourism promotion. Residents do not pay this tax unless they are staying in a hotel or vacation rental. Visitors contribute sales tax to the economy when they visit restaurants, shops and attractions. Indeed, the sales tax generated by visitors represents almost half of the general fund of the Town of Galvestons and is used to support important services such as police and fire protection. Thanks to funds provided by visitors, there is something to do almost every week of the year here on the island. From big festivals like Mardi Gras and Dickens on The Strand to smaller events like food festivals and running races, there are plenty of opportunities to get out and about in Galveston. Galveston is home to a thriving arts and entertainment scene, in part thanks to hotel occupancy tax funds. Concerts at the Grand 1894 Opera House, live theater at East End Theater Co., programming at the Bryan Museum, Moody Gardens, the Galveston Railroad Museum, Bishops Palace and the Moody Mansion rival those found in major cities but do not not require a ride on the roadway. During the summer, the park’s board of directors partners with local nonprofit Artist Boat to provide environmental education through its Bucket Brigade. This interactive and free program allows participants to discover their relationship with the environment and the means to protect it. And, thanks to the work of the park commission, the beaches are regularly widened and nourished to protect homes and businesses. The hard-working Coastal Zone Management team keeps the beach pristine, while the award-winning lifeguard team works to keep it safe. Even if you choose to never take advantage of any of the above opportunities, if you own Galveston you benefit from the economic impact of tourism, said Kelly de Schaun, CEO of the park board. In 2019, local and state sales tax revenue from tourism helped offset the average household tax burden of over $ 4,000. Meetings of the park board are usually held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.

Mary beth bassett is the Director of Public Relations for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

