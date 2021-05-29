Entertainment
With IPL 2021 set to resume in the UAE, Rajasthan Royals are releasing a hilarious video featuring a Bollywood film. Watch
Sanju Samson’s face was superimposed on Akshay Kumar’s face in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.© Twitter
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to resume in September-October this year after being postponed halfway due to COVID-19. The Cricket Control Council of India (BCCI) announced on Saturday that the remaining matches of the 14th edition of the IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates. Upon the announcement, franchises took to social media to welcome the Indian Cricket Council’s decision. As all eight franchises responded to the Twitter announcement, it was the hilarious Rajasthan Royals’ post that took the cake.
The Rajasthan-based franchise released a clip from a song from the movie “ Heyy Baby ” in which they superimposed the faces of their players and the IPL logo on the faces of the actors in the movie, including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam. Kher.
Watch the video here:
Wait what? #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | # IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/63GIT4BGAp
Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2021
Defending champions Mumbai Indians posted a photo from last year’s IPL which took place in the United Arab Emirates and wrote “UAE we are coming back”.
UAE, we’re coming back! #A family #MumbaiIndians # IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/M5iCXgZaMi
Bombay Indians (@mipaltan) May 29, 2021
The 14th edition of the IPL was postponed to May 4 after several teams reported positive cases of Covid in their bio-secure bubble.
The BCCI, during its special general assembly, decided on Saturday to organize the continuation of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
The Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI) announced on Saturday that it will end the remaining matches of the 2021 VIVO Indian Premier League season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in view of the monsoon season in India during the months of September-October of this year. ”BCCI said in a statement.
IPL 2020 took place in the United Arab Emirates, where the Indians of Mumbai beat the capitals of Delhi in the final to clinch their fifth title.
