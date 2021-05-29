10 things we learned about Courteney Cox from meeting friends

Friends: Reunion didn’t disappoint die-hard fans who were able to relive their favorite moments and hear untold stories from the series’ iconic cast, including Courteney Cox of the Alabamas, who played competitive chef Monica Gellar.

And we learned a bit more about Monicas’ story, with Cox sharing his favorite episode and feelings about other aspects of the beloved series over the course of the HBO Max special.

The reunion saw stars Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer (along with special guests) come together to discuss everything from their casting process, show romances, bloopers and d other precious memories. A Variety report said, sources close to the project told Variety last year that each of the six stars will receive at least $ 2.5 million for their participation in the special.

Friends was one of the top rated shows on television in its 10 seasons on NBC, 1994-2004. The series provided a revolutionary role for Cox, who was born and raised in Birmingham, and cemented her fame as an actress. His character, Monica geller, was a super nice chef who could be bossy, obsessive, anxious, wacky, kind, and caring – sometimes all at the same time.

These are a few new things we learned about Cox and his character Monica during the Reunion of Friends.

She was almost too famous to be on the show (and almost played Rachel)

Show creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane said they wanted to hire all the strangers for all six roles, so Coxs worked in the Bruce Springsteens music video Dancing in the Dark and the Family Ties sitcom had them worried about it. cast to succeed The Courteney Cox Show. They said they had a hard time playing Monica, first seeing Cox as a Rachel during auditions. When she explained that her personality was actually aligned with Monicas, the producers agreed. Courteney brought this incredible joy to the character, Kauffman said. Everything Courteney brought to it made Monica so much richer than we initially expected, Crane said.

She was afraid of Marcel the monkey

Before David Schwimmers’ anecdote revealing his disdain for working with the bald capuchin monkey, a frightened Cox muttered: The monkey scared me. Yet another thing the Gellars had in common, apparently.

Jennifer Aniston remembers what Cox wore on the table first read

Some of the actors’ memories seem better than others. It’s only fitting that the woman who played fashion expert Rachel remembers (in vivid detail) what her co-stars wore on their very first tabletop reading, when they all got a feel for how whose series would begin. While Kudrow wore a white lace hippie blouse and jeans, Aniston said Cox wore a nightie pink t-shirt by Fred Segal with a white trim.

She hid scripts on the set (and a castmate played a joke on her)

As soon as LeBlanc entered the main hall of the Monicas apartment, he looked at the kitchen table and asked if Cox’s lines were still written on the table. He said one day he erased them all to play a joke on her, and she didn’t take it well. She was so mad at me, he told Aniston and Kudrow. He also said she kept a script in the sink and in the apples on the same table. I have memory problems, she says. Cox was fifth to show up at the set reunion, where LeBlanc told him the story. It’s so nasty! she said to her co-star, laughing.

Her favorite episode is …

I love Thanksgiving ones, but I also love … loved it when we traded … when we lost the apartment, Cox said, referring to The One with the Embryos, episode 12 of season four, one of the most popular shows. . This quiz was really fun and really devastating.

David Beckham identifies the most with Monica

Yes, this David Beckham. The international football superstar appeared with unexpected approval. Seeing when he’s on the road and missing his family, he puts on friends because it makes him smile. I have to say that I am most like Monica because I am a clean freak.

Chandler and Monica weren’t supposed to stay together

The unlikely romance drew a shocked response from the live studio audience, with Cox even cracking a gag worthy of a blooper between the sheets, which she suggested Perry. But the producers said they weren’t meant to last as a couple. The way the audience reacted, we realized there was a lot more to it, and we need to pay attention to it, said co-creator Marta Kauffman. It was such a powerful moment that we knew we had to explore it more.

She was semi-relieved Aniston and Schwimmer wasn’t really dating

Aniston and Schwimmer relived the scene where Rachel and Ross first kiss, a moment, according to Cox, made her cry when she recently watched The One Where Ross Finds Out. The tension was just palpable. It was perfect, she said. Schwimmer explained that the two had a crush on each other but, out of respect for their real relationship, they had never crossed that line. Cox suggested that if they had dated and then broke up, the chemistry of the show and the casts could have suffered. If you did and it didn’t work, it probably wouldn’t have been so great. It’s a pretty big and si-si for Friends fans.

Where is Monica now, according to Cox?

Corden asked where each character would be today. Aniston said Rachel and Ross are married and have children, while LeBlanc suggested that Joey open a sandwich shop in Venice Beach and that Phoebe guide her equally different children through art school. I think Monica is still very competitive, Cox said. His children are probably graduates, in charge of the sale of pastries at the elementary school. And you [Chandler] make me laugh every day.

This may be the last time you see the band together on screen

During the final moments of the reunion, the cast reflected on their time on the show, with Cox insisting it was even more special as it likely marked the last time they got together for TV. We weren’t going to do this again in another 15 years, she said. Was this really the first and last reunion of friends?